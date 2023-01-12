ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Canary Islands Power Up Film, TV Tax Break Caps to Among the Best in Europe

By John Hopewell and Pablo Sandoval
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR1Yv_0kCek1tL00

Bidding to attract some of the biggest movies on earth for far longer shoots, Spain ’s Canary Islands has powered up its maximum tax relief available on a single film lensed there to €36 million ($38.9 million) per movie. That is one of the highest movie shoot caps in Europe.

In a parallel move, ceilings on fiscal incentives enjoyed by TV productions – whether made for established players or streaming services – have been raised to an extraordinary €18 million ($19.4 million) per single episode. There is no limit on the number of episodes which can enjoy this facility.

Rolling off a Canary Island Special Zone (ZEC) tax status offered to regions on the periphery of the European Union, the Islands already offered one of the highest deduction rates for film and TV shoots anywhere in the world: 54% for a first €1 million ($1.1 million) eligible expenditure and 45% on further spend.

Capped at 50-60% of a total production budget, the Islands shoot incentives now rate among the biggest in Europe, comparing favourably to France’s, levied at 30% with a €30 million ($32.4 million) cap, and the U.K’s, offered at 25% of eligible spend though with no ceiling on relief save that it cannot exceed 80% of a production budget.

The new tax relief scheme came into force on Jan. 1, as mainland Spain powered up its own cap on tax rebates for international productions to €10 million ($10.8 million) per TV episode and $20 million ($21.6 million) for movie productions, with deduction rates set at 25%-30% – still highly attractive incentives.

Even when set before 2020 at a low €5.4 million ($5.8 million) cap, Canary Island fiscal facilities helped lure a tsunami of big Hollywood shoots, taking in “Clash of the Titans,” “Fast and Furious” 6, “Wrath of the Titans,” “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” “Heart of the Sea” “Jason Bourne,” “Black Mirror” Seasons 3-4, “Wonder Woman 1984,” “ Eternals ,” “The Midnight Sky,” “Peacemaker,” “The Head,” “The Witcher” and “Foundation” Seasons 1-2.

“Rambo V,” “Allied,” “Han Solo,” “Space Jam 2,” “The Book of Bobba Fest” and “The Mother,” with Jennifer López, have also lensed in the Islands. “Arcane,” one of Netflix’s biggest animated feature hits, was animated in part out of French animation player Fortiche’s studio in the Gran Canaria island.

“Jack Ryan” Season 4, “El Zorro” and “The Head” Season 2 shot in the Canaries in 2022.

Already, the Canary Islands is one of the most rapidly expanding audiovisual hubs in Europe, and the fastest growing in Spain, having almost tripled its size since 2016, ZEC President Pablo Hernández told Variety .

The Canary Islands is looking to grow all the more in the future, he added. Authorities are now aiming to turn the Canary Islands into an audiovisual and digital arts hub including videogames, which can also access a 45% tax credit.

To finance incentives to films and series incentives, the Canary Islands draws on a fund able to offer tax relief to €250 million ($270 million) worth of productions annually. It has yet to get near this figure in productions shooting in the Canaries but has initiated conversations with E.U. authorities to be permitted to expand this fund in the future, said Hernández.

As big international companies seek to travel less, in the interests of cost control and sustainability, two new soundstages, the Gran Canarias Platós, sized 1,800 sq. meters (19,375 sq. feet) and 1,200 sq. meters (12,916 sq. feet), counting annexes, open this Friday in the Canary Island, allowing big production to twin locations and studio work at the same base. Backlots are 2,500 sq. meters (26,909 sq. feet) and 1,400 sq. meters (15, 069 sq. feet) respectively.

Thanks to the Canary Island Special Zone, corporate income tax is levied at 4% in the archipelago, compared to a 20%-30% average in Europe, said Hernández.

Spanish productions can access tax rebates and also tax credits offered to Spain-based investors at the same 45%-54% deduction rate and $38.9 million cap for movies.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

CLPB Rights Banks Sales on ‘Magellan’s Extraordinary Odyssey,’ ‘The Devil’s Leap,’ Previews Space Doc ‘Beyond the Far Side’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blockbuster docu-series “Magellan’s Extraordinary Odyssey,” action thriller “The Devil’s Leap” and the Vincent Elbaz-led detective tale “Everybody Lies” were among distributor CLPB Rights’ hottest titles at this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, with the three projects closing broadcast deals in key territories. Executive produced by François Bertrand of Camera Lucida, listing Arte France, Belgica Films, Minimal Films, Serena Productions and co-producers, and directed by François de Riberolles, the epic miniseries “Magellan’s Extraordinary Odyssey” retraces the 16th century expedition that saw Fernando Magellan and an ever-dwindling number of sailors complete the first-ever trip around the world. Boasting visuals from illustrator Ugo Bienvenu and...
Variety

Olympic Games European Broadcasting Rights to Be Shared by EBU, Warner Bros. Discovery

Following a secret joint bid from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the broadcasting rights for the next Olympic Games cycle are set to be shared between the two media companies. The new rights agreement covers the 2026-2032 period, which includes the 2026 winter games in Italy and the 2028 summer games in L.A. It does not include the 2024 Paris Olympics. The news comes following uneven free-to-air coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) after Discovery Communications, as the company was still called pre-merger, purchased the European rights...
Variety

Be For Films Sells Agnes Jaoui Starrer ‘La Vie de Ma Mere’ to International Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based sales company Be For Films has closed a raft of pre-sales on Julien Carpentier’s feature debut “La vie de ma mère,” a mother-and-son dramedy, starring Agnès Jaoui and William Lebghil. Now in post, the heartwarming film follows Julien, a successful 33-year-old florist whose life is turned upside down when his mother Judith, whom he hasn’t seen for two years, reappears. Mercurial and extravagant, she suffers from bipolar disorder and has recently escaped from a clinic. Pierre has only one idea in mind: Send her back as quickly as possible so his life can get back on track. But nothing happens...
Variety

Cyber Group Leverages Its Global Network to Develop New Projects ‘Alex Player,’ ‘Digital Girl’

Cyber Group Studios, one of France’s leading animation producers and distributors, is developing the series “Alex Player” and “Digital Girl” with its new partners in the U.K., Italy and Singapore. Recent hits from the company, run by chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann and COO Dominique Bourse, include Season 3 of “Gigantosaurus” and “Droners.” Earlier this month, Cyber Group Studios moved into new headquarters in Paris, complemented by its real-time animation studio Roubaix, Haut de France. It has an office in Burbank, California, U.S., run by Karen K. Miller. In early 2022, the studio acquired a majority stake in Rome-based Graphilm Entertainment, run by...
Variety

Berlinale Series Announces HBO Max’s Spy/Master,’ Disney+’s ‘The Good Mothers,’ India’s ‘Dahaad’

Now firmly established as a key component of the Berlin Film Festival, this year’s Berlinale Series will welcome Italy’s “The Good Mothers,” Norway’s “Arkitekten” and “Dahaad,” about a female police officer dealing with misogyny and traditional Indian society while also chasing a possible serial killer.   “Why Try to Change Me Now” and “Agent,” Denmark’s answer to the French smash, will also be shown, joined by Australia’s “Bad Behavior” – made by Matchbox Pictures, also behind Yvonne Strahovski and Cate Blanchett starrer “Stateless” – and HBO Max drama “Spy/Master,” all vying for the newly established Berlinale Series Award. Already announced eco-thriller “The Swarm” will debut out of competition.   “Stories with a reasonable...
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Variety

Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

‘Pacifiction’ Director Albert Serra Tees Up Bullfighter Doc ‘Afternoons of Solitude,’ Plans English-Language Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Albert Serra will follow up his 2022 breakout “Pacifiction” with “Afternoons of Solitude,” an impressionistic documentary that will explore bullfighting from the tormented perspective of the man in the ring. The filmmaker is also developing his first English-language feature, Variety has learned.     “Bullfighting is one of the most excessive examples of the primitive origins of Southern European civilization,” Serra says of his longtime passion project. “It has a kind of showmanship on the edge of being art, and I like that idea. I like the violence of it. I like the pressure.” “The film is about the spiritual pain of...
Variety

Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache on Their New Comedy With Gaumont, ‘A Difficult Year,’ Where Eco-Activists and Over-Spenders Cross Paths (EXCLUSIVE)

Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, the French filmmaking duo best known for their smash hit comedy “Intouchables,” are wrapping up their eighth feature, “A Difficult Year,” which Gaumont teased to buyers at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous last week. The topical comedy is bolstered by an ensemble cast including Jonathan Cohen, Pio Marmaï, Noémie Merlant and Mathieu Amalric. “A Difficult Year” reteams Toledano and Nakache with their longtime producers at Quad Films. The pair also co-produced through their banner Ten Cinema, alongside Gaumont. Highlighting growing contradictions within our society, “A Difficult Year” follows two compulsive spenders, Albert and Bruno, who are...
Variety

Carlos Garde Promoted as ‘Department of Time’ Producer Onza Plans Growth, Sets Content Americas Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos Garde, director of Onza Distribution from 2019, has been promoted to Onza general manager as part of what Onza, producer of “The Department of Time,” “Little Coincidences” and “Parot,” describes as a further phase of expansion at the Spanish production-distribution house.  Details of Garde’s new role come as Onza has also unveiled its lineup for next week’s new Miami-based market, Content Americas,  In its biggest move to date, in the run-up to 2021’s NATPE, Onza announced Onza Americas, a Miami beach-head for expansion into Latin America and the U.S. Latino market.  In his new role, Garde will work with Onza CEO to...
The Hill

Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says

More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday.  The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report.   Greenpeace…
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Berlinale Unveils Forum, Forum Expanded Titles

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed the 28 titles selected for its Forum strand and the 26 projects at the Forum Expanded platform. In the Forum strand, documentaries stand alongside personal essay films, while the films and installations that make up the Forum Expanded program revolve around political and personal legacies. The festival takes place Feb. 16-26. FORUM TITLES “Allensworth”by James BenningU.S. “Anqa”by Helin ÇelikAustria/Spain “About Thirty”by Martin Shanly | with Martin Shanly, Camila Dougall, Paul Dougall, Esmeralds Escalante, Maria SoldiArgentina “Being in a Place – A Portrait of Margaret Tait”by Luke Fowler | with Margaret TaitU.K. “The Bride” by Myriam U. Birara | with...
Variety

India Debuts at Berlinale Series With Excel, Tiger Baby’s ‘Dahaad,’ ‘Brown’ Lands at Series Market Selects

This year’s Berlinale Series, a key component of the Berlin Film Festival, will feature India’s debut on the platform, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby’s “Dahaad” (“Roar”). Directed by Reema Kagti (Amazon Prime Video series “Made in Heaven”) and Ruchika Oberoi (Venice winner “Island City”), “Dahaad” is the first Indian series to premiere at the Berlinale and compete in the Berlinale Series Competition. The series features well-known Indian actors Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles. Set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan, western India, “Dahaad” is an eight-part, slow-burn crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati...
Variety

Amazon Likely to Part Ways With Jeremy Clarkson After Final Commissioned Shows Go to Air; ‘Grand Tour’ Host Sent Email Apology to Harry & Meghan (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video is likely to be parting ways with Jeremy Clarkson mere weeks after his comments about Meghan Markle were published in British tabloid The Sun. Sources tell Variety that the streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that have already been commissioned. This means that the notorious “Top Gear” presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024 (though there’s every chance a final “Grand Tour” episode could carry over into 2025). Prime Video already has a number of shows in the works with Clarkson, which...
Variety

Netflix’s U.K. Documentary Talent Fund Returns For Second Year

Netflix has launched its second documentary talent fund for emerging filmmakers in the U.K. – and this year the streamer is extending applications to Ireland. The fund will again be produced by Elisabeth Hopper with support from supervising producer Georgie Yukiko and assistant producer Daisy Ifama. Open to everyone – even those with no experience – the fund provides filmmakers with a budget of £30,000 ($36,500) as well as guidance from Netflix executives and other industry professionals to enable them to make a documentary short. Among the support offered by Netflix is a series of production workshops covering legal, creative, HR and...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations

Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
Variety

How HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Fits into PlayStation’s Plans for Video Game Franchise

HBO’s latest addition to its roster of prestige dramas, “The Last of Us,” is generating massive buzz ahead of its Jan. 15 debut as Hollywood increasingly embraces video game IP for movies and TV shows in an effort to reach built-in audiences. But Sony Interactive Entertainment is primed to benefit from Sunday’s series launch just as much as HBO hopes to. The company aims to expand “The Last of Us” gaming universe with a multiplayer, live-service game that aims to draft off the attention generated by the drama series starring Pedro Pascal, Anna Torv and Bella Ramsey. Produced by game developer Naughty...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy