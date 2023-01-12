ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

New Jersey Stage

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Moves To Winter With New Restaurants, New Dates, New Prices

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. The city's hottest NEW restaurant week to hit the food scene is back with new dates, more restaurants, new restaurants, updated price points, indoor and outdoor options, take-out and delivery, and tons of the city's best eats! Moved to winter to support restaurants during the colder months, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is back with nearly two dozen of the neighborhood's biggest names that will offer two course or more lunches for $10 or $15, and three or more course dinners for $15, $25 and $40.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical

Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA

You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!

Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
abc27.com

Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
LITITZ, PA
rew-online.com

Landmark Properties to Develop The Mark Philadelphia

Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

