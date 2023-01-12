(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. The city's hottest NEW restaurant week to hit the food scene is back with new dates, more restaurants, new restaurants, updated price points, indoor and outdoor options, take-out and delivery, and tons of the city's best eats! Moved to winter to support restaurants during the colder months, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is back with nearly two dozen of the neighborhood's biggest names that will offer two course or more lunches for $10 or $15, and three or more course dinners for $15, $25 and $40.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO