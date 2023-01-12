Read full article on original website
January and February are Hoppin’ at The Gardens
IKEBANA SOCIETY MIAMI – FRIENDSHIP THROUGH FLOWERS. Tuesday, January 17 | 6 p.m. | www.pinecrestgardens.org/societies. Ikebana (meaning “giving life to flowers”) is the Japanese art of flower arrangement, in which the arrangement brings nature and humanity closer together. The Miami Chapter was founded in 1956 to create an association that shares and expands the knowledge and enjoyment of ikebana. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at Pinecrest Gardens. First time guests many attend the program workshop for free.
New year, new vendors at Smorgasburg Miami
Smorgasburg, the largest open-air food market in America with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, has announced a slate of new vendors joining the Miami market in January. Open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m., the market, located in the heart of the Wynwood Arts District...
2022, a landmark year for the City of Coral Gables
This slideshow requires JavaScript. For the City of Coral Gables 2022 was a year of achievement and innovation in the areas of public safety, sustainability, transparency, customer service, and quality of life. Additionally, the Central Business District continues its strong rebound. In 2022, more than 5.7 million pedestrians visited Miracle...
Coconut Grove Arts Festival 2023 implements new selection system
The Coconut Grove Art Festival (CGAF), returning Feb. 18-20, is committed to artistic excellence and to remaining one of the top outdoor shows in the United States. To this effort, and under the leadership of executive director Camille Marchese, with the support of CGAF president Monty Trainer and the board of directors, a new jury selection process has been implemented.
2023 kicked off with Voices for Children Gala and King Mango Strut Parade
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The first few weeks of 2023 were packed with great events from sports to charity events. While fireworks kicked off the year at The Biltmore and around town, many non profits like Voices For Children began their fundraising efforts. On January 7, Voices For Children held its annual premiere event, Be A Voice Gala, at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami. About 500 of South Florida’s most philanthropic and influential community leaders joined dedicated business professionals to help support and celebrate the organization’s successes. Guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail reception, live auction, and dinner. The evening also featured heartfelt testimonials related to the work of Voices For Children and the Guardian ad Litem program. The evening then moved on to dancing to a live band. They raised in just one night more than a million dollars which will go far to help those children in foster care and more. Look for more on my Tuesday morning show, Gloria Gab LIVE, in February.
Positive people in Pinecrest : Leovigildo Leon
Westminster Christian School senior Leovigildo (Leo) Leon is Westminster’s Silver Knight nominee in the General Scholarship Category. Leon has created his own community service project called Rebel’s Rescue. Rebel is his dog, a seven-year-old chocolate lab, that he had trained and had certified as a therapy dog. Leon...
SFYS to present unique ‘Inside/ Outside’ Concert on Feb. 26
The Emmy and Gold Medal-winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYSmusic.org) will present a unique “Inside/Outside” Concert at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., on Feb. 26. The performance, sponsored by Fairchild and the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, begins at 2 p.m. Concertgoers can enjoy the...
Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade names Jeffrey Berson as president
Jeffrey Berson, a Kiwanian for nearly four decades, has been elected president of the Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade, one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations. Berson, who began his Kiwanis career in his native New York in 1986 before moving to South Florida and joining the...
CRITICALLY ENDANGERED SEA TURTLES RETURNED TO THE WILD!
This past December 9th, the Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital received its first out of state patients when 8 cold-stunned juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were flown in from the Cape Cod area. The turtles had been exposed to rapidly dropping temperatures in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean and were suffering from a variety of issues ranging from emaciation, abrasions, dehydration and swollen eyes.
CFW Women’s Hall of Fame nominations open ’til Jan. 31
The Commission for Women (CFW) will be accepting nominations for inclusion into the Miami-Dade County Women’s Hall of Fame until Jan. 31. The Miami-Dade County County Commission established the Miami-Dade County Women’s Hall of Fame in 2021 to celebrate the lives and preserve the legacies of important women whose contributions to the citizenry of Miami-Dade County should not be forgotten.
Paws4you Gala 2023 presents ‘Motown’ with special concert by The Motowners
One of Miami’s most sought-after fundraisers that draws entertainment, celebrities, and sponsors alike, Paw4you, a 501(c)3 non-profit, volunteer, donor-subsidized animal rescue organization based in Miami, is hosting its annual fundraising gala on Feb. 11, 7-11 p.m., at the JW Marriott Miami, 1109 Brickell Ave. Themed Motown, the Valentine’s weekend...
M-DCPS 2021-2022 Graduation Rate Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Rate
Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ (M-DCPS) high school graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year reached an impressive 88.2 percent, a 2.6 percentage point increase from the rate of 85.6 percent in the 2018-2019 school year, the last pre-pandemic year, providing for a true comparison of graduation requirements. If charter schools are removed from the calculation, the graduation rate for traditional schools increases to 91.9 percent, which represents a 2.7 percentage point increase from the rate of 89.2 percent (excluding charters) in the 2018-2019 school year.
MDC Medical Campus to host annual Community Health Fair on Feb. 25
Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Medical Campus, 950 NW 20 St., is hosting its 18th annual Community Health Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25. Services being offered at the popular fair include glucose and cholesterol tests, as well as limited mammograms, dental and vision screenings. There also will be a blood drive and information on nutrition, heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer prevention. A “Stress Relief Zone” will include free chair massages and other services.
Wicked returns with performances at the Arsht Center, Feb. 15-Mar. 5
Wicked, Miami’s most “popular” musical, will make its anticipated return to Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County from Feb. 15 through Mar. 5. The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy...
District 5 small businesses can apply for free online digital marketing course
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, is partnering with Miami-based BizHack Academy for the third edition of “How to Find Customers Online,” an innovative digital marketing training program for small businesses in District 5. The course is designed to give business owners the knowledge, tools, and mindset to market themselves effectively online.
Property Appraiser currently accepting 2023 property tax saving exemption applications
The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser currently is accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until Mar. 1. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has mailed out the applications to residential property owners in Miami-Dade County. The documents mailed included courtesy Homestead Exemption applications for new homeowners, encouraging them to apply for their Homestead Exemption, as it may provide significant property tax savings. Mailing also included automatic renewal receipts for those property owners who currently have property tax benefits.
Leading Full Service Cannabis Law Firm, Mr. Cannabis Law, Innovates with Focus on Mental Health and Team Culture
Mr. Cannabis Law, a leading law firm in the South Florida area, is proud to announce their commitment to prioritizing the mental health and well-being of their employees by hiring Coach Matt, a peak performance coach, to lead the charge on employee well-being and creating a healthy team dynamic with learning and development as the centerpiece. Recognizing the importance of a positive mindset and team culture, the firm has kicked off a number of initiatives to promote employee mental health and productivity.
