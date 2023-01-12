This slideshow requires JavaScript. The first few weeks of 2023 were packed with great events from sports to charity events. While fireworks kicked off the year at The Biltmore and around town, many non profits like Voices For Children began their fundraising efforts. On January 7, Voices For Children held its annual premiere event, Be A Voice Gala, at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami. About 500 of South Florida’s most philanthropic and influential community leaders joined dedicated business professionals to help support and celebrate the organization’s successes. Guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail reception, live auction, and dinner. The evening also featured heartfelt testimonials related to the work of Voices For Children and the Guardian ad Litem program. The evening then moved on to dancing to a live band. They raised in just one night more than a million dollars which will go far to help those children in foster care and more. Look for more on my Tuesday morning show, Gloria Gab LIVE, in February.

