Bay Net
Winter Turkey Season Opens Across Maryland January 19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 19-21 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2022 fall season. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset....
Bay Net
Fingerprinting Services Available At St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Fingerprinting services are available at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. The service is no longer at the District 3 Station in California. To make an appointment by phone, call 301-475-4200, ext. 78046, or make an...
Bay Net
AG Brown’s Statement On Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, And The Future Of Civil Rights Protection
– Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released the following statement in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day:. “On this day, as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I reflect on Dr. King’s messages about service to others, equal protection under the law, and resisting all forms of injustice. We, as a nation, are experiencing a contentious time in which divisiveness and harmful rhetoric sometimes feel pervasive. But this doesn’t have to be the case. Although it feels like an uphill struggle at times, I believe that a better future lies ahead. As Dr. King said, ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
Bay Net
Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
