– Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released the following statement in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day:. “On this day, as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I reflect on Dr. King’s messages about service to others, equal protection under the law, and resisting all forms of injustice. We, as a nation, are experiencing a contentious time in which divisiveness and harmful rhetoric sometimes feel pervasive. But this doesn’t have to be the case. Although it feels like an uphill struggle at times, I believe that a better future lies ahead. As Dr. King said, ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO