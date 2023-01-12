Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Central Illinois Proud
20 Peorians will win rooftop replacements in a rooftop lottery
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners. The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation. Community development director for Peoria Joe...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: UAW prepares Caterpillar workers for potential strike
PEORIA, Ill. – The union representing Caterpillar workers in the Peoria area says they don’t want to have to strike, but they want to be ready to do so anyway. United Auto Workers Local 974 is sending letters this week to union members indicating contract talks will start soon, ahead of the current deal expiring in the Spring.
New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Central Illinois Proud
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Central Illinois Proud
Indoor simulator golfing experience available at X Golf Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The community now has the chance to play indoor golf at X Golf Bloomington. The business opened its doors Thursday in the Lakewood Plaza on Veteran’s Parkway. X Golf is a simulator experience with a sports bar feel. There is a certified PGA professional...
Central Illinois Proud
Gas prices trending up in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria has gone up 10.3 cents a gallon since last week. According to a GasBuddy survey, the average gas price of 148 gas stations in Peoria is currently $3.46 a gallon Monday. This is 5.1 cents higher than a month ago and 3.5 cents higher than a year ago.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
State Legislators and city officials meet to discuss how to improve Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city officials met with state legislators and the health department Friday morning to discuss ways to improve the city. Topics ranged from economic developments, modernizing paper records into digital records, and discussions regarding vacant or abandoned properties. The meeting acted as a way for the city to request help from those higher up in the state.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
Central Illinois Proud
Arson investigation at Peoria Planned Parenthood
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria. The Peoria Fire Department says the fire broke out at 11:32 P.M. Sunday. Crews arrived to find the one-story building with fire and smoke seen from a front window. Firefighters quickly entered the building. While some extinguished the fire, additional crews searched the building for anyone inside and looked for any other fires. No one was inside at the time of the fire.
saturdaytradition.com
Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood
Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
Central Illinois Proud
The 47th annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards ceremony honors those serving community
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) –Hundreds came out to Bloomington’s Regency Hotel and Conference Center Saturday to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of those who serve the community. The gathering was in honor of the 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award luncheon. The ceremony is a joint effort with...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 14, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Central Illinois was alive with tournaments, shootouts, and other non-conference basketball games. Morton beat Bloomington 70-43. Gus Ruggard had 25 points. Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53. Manual beat Pekin 69-44. Washington beat Champaign Central 47-41. ICAC Tournament. Peoria Christian beat Illini Bluffs 56-42 in...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Vehicle fleeing scene of overdose ends up involved in fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois State Police say an accident late Sunday morning on U.S. 150 is fatal. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it started as a police chase. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says on social media the incident started at 10:09 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road, when a call came in of a potential overdose victim in a car at the gas pumps.
