Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
theScore
Herbert says Chargers 'believe' in Staley despite playoff collapse
Quarterback Justin Herbert showed support for head coach Brandon Staley despite the Los Angeles Chargers' epic collapse in Saturday's wild-card game. "We believe in coach Staley. We believe in the front office," Herbert said Sunday, according to Bridget Condon of NFL Network. He added, "Everyone would be lucky to have...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
theScore
Cousins: Loss vs. Giants 'probably the toughest' of career
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said falling short in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card game loss to the New York Giants might be his most bitter pill to swallow. "It hurts. ... This is probably the toughest loss I've had in my career," Cousins said postgame. Minnesota had an opportunity to tie...
theScore
Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as GM
The Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. A former director of college scouting, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the last three years as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel. Ossenfort...
theScore
NFL attendance reaches 6-year high in 2022
The NFL experienced a big jump in attendance numbers this season. The average crowd size at an NFL game during the 2022 regular season was 69,442, the highest mark since 2016 and the second-largest figure in the last 19 years, according to an analysis by Sports Business Journal. The league...
theScore
Barkley calls Jones 'an elite QB' after standout playoff debut
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continued to silence his critics with a historic playoff debut in Sunday's wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings. Jones became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and at least 70 rushing yards in a postseason game, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
theScore
Report: Ravens to play both Huntley, Brown vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens declined to name a starting quarterback Friday and plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown in Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a PCL sprain that forced him to miss the...
theScore
USC's Addison declares for 2023 NFL Draft
USC receiver Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of Monday's deadline. Addison is widely expected to be a first-round pick and is in contention to be the first wideout selected in April. Addison won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver after producing...
theScore
Campbell among Ravens hopeful of Lamar deal: 'Can't let a guy like him go'
The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2022 season without Lamar Jackson, but multiple members of the locker room made it known that they hope the quarterback sticks around long term. Speculation has run rampant over Jackson's future in Baltimore after the signal-caller missed the last six games of the season with...
theScore
Ohio State's Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Monday. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy finalist in both his seasons as a starter, is expected to be a top-five selection and one of the first quarterbacks picked in April's draft. "This process has been difficult, and...
theScore
Rodgers weighing future, thinks he can win MVP again in 'right situation'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is open to continuing his playing career outside of Green Bay. "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. ... Is that Green Bay or somewhere else? I'm not sure," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity."
theScore
Report: Browns set to hire Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, sources told Dianna Russini of ESPN. Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson were reportedly the other top contenders for the job. Schwartz...
theScore
Bengals' Jonah Williams suffers dislocated kneecap, considered week-to-week
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated left kneecap in Sunday's wild-card win over the Baltimore Ravens and is considered week-to-week, head coach Zac Taylor said Monday, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. "Hard to tell," Taylor said when asked if Williams will be available for the divisional...
theScore
Jones stars as Giants take down Vikings, advance to face Eagles
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First-year head coach Brian Daboll had his upstart team fully prepared. Daniel Jones played at a level well beyond his experience. The New York Giants came confidently into Minnesota's raucous stadium and beat the tight-finish masters at their own game. Jones passed for 301 yards and...
theScore
Luka declines to rank LeBron: 'I just enjoy great basketball players'
LeBron James' ranking among the all-time greatest NBA players continues to be a popular topic, but Luka Doncic isn't interested in taking part in the discussion. When asked Friday where he would rank the Los Angeles Lakers star, Doncic declined to provide an answer. "I'm not doing the rankings stuff,...
