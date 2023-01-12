Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is open to continuing his playing career outside of Green Bay. "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. ... Is that Green Bay or somewhere else? I'm not sure," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO