Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches for a storm total of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Southern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch for a storm total of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington A Light Wintry Mix Will Cause Localized Slick Travel This Afternoon Surface observations, webcams, and radar indicate a light wintry mix is occurring across parts of central, eastern, and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom this afternoon. A National Weather Service employee indicates a very light freezing rain is occurring near Montpelier with a light glaze of ice accumulation on elevated surfaces. Expect areas of localized slick travel possible through this afternoon, with conditions improving by early this evening.
Comments / 0