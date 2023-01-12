Effective: 2023-01-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington A Light Wintry Mix Will Cause Localized Slick Travel This Afternoon Surface observations, webcams, and radar indicate a light wintry mix is occurring across parts of central, eastern, and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom this afternoon. A National Weather Service employee indicates a very light freezing rain is occurring near Montpelier with a light glaze of ice accumulation on elevated surfaces. Expect areas of localized slick travel possible through this afternoon, with conditions improving by early this evening.

