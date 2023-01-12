Effective: 2023-01-16 12:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ADDITIONAL BRIEF BANDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TO MOVE SOUTHWARD THROUGH 200 PM As of 1200 PM Monday...Doppler radar showed another band of moderate to heavy-intensity snow near the mouth of the Merrimack River southeast through Cape Ann into Massachusetts Bay. This band of snow will move southward into the North Shore, Metrowest and into Worcester County by 1230 PM, the Greater Boston area between 1230 and 100 PM, and into southeastern Massachusetts and adjacent Rhode Island between 100 and 200 PM. Expect a period of brief but significantly reduced visibility to one half mile or less, along with up to an inch of additional snow accumulation. This accumulation will coat roads and sidewalks and make these surfaces slippery if untreated, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Motorists driving across central and eastern Massachusetts and into Rhode Island should be situationally aware of reduced visibility and deteriorating road conditions from snow coated roads. Drive at reduced speeds.

