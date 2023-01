January 12, 1945 to January 2, 2023 - Jeffrey Paul Faber, 77, of Molalla, passed away at his home Monday, January 2, 2023 of liver cancer. He was born January 12, 1945 to Paul Marshall Faber and Nayda Lee Amos in Baltimore, Maryland. Jeffrey was raised in Knoxville, Iowa. He lived in the Molalla, Ore. area for over 50 years. Jeffrey married Kathleen Anne (Jobanek) Faber September 21, 1965.

