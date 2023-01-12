Mark Cuban Predicts This Will Be the ‘Next Possible Implosion' in Crypto—Here's How to Avoid It

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud
The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
decrypt.co
Mark Cuban Will Be Deposed for Promoting Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager
Cuban’s request to have his deposition in a recent lawsuit against Voyager split into two sessions was denied by court order yesterday. American billionaire Mark Cuban will be deposed in court next month as part of an ongoing lawsuit against him by disgruntled customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, who allege Cuban misrepresented the firm in promotional materials.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams
Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
u.today
XRP Can't Be Confiscated by Government, Says Ex-Ripple Director, Here Are 3 Reasons Why
Ripple's former director of developer relations, Mat Hamilton, once again addressed the XRP community, clarifying rumors of a possible government buyback of the token from the market. Like last time, he stated that such a course of action would not be possible, the main reason being that the value of digital assets is ascribed by their users.
Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred (Jan. 11)
Jan 11 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 11 story has been corrected to remove reference to EmsanaRx as part of a nonprofit coalition in the fifth paragraph) Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
cryptoslate.com
Illegal on-chain cryptocurrency activities reach all-time highs of $20.1B
Illicit cryptocurrency on-chain transaction volume reaches all-time highs of $20.1 billion, growing for the second year in a row, according to a recent report by Chainalysis. We have to stress that this is a lower-bound estimate — our measure of illicit transaction volume is sure to grow over time as we identify new addresses associated with illicit activity.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Top 8 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2023
It has long been no secret that cryptocurrency has a stable position and is gaining momentum in digital assets. The price of widespread cryptocurrencies increases as interest in them increases, and demand for them rises. Therefore, it should be no surprise that many investors aim to buy and hold popular cryptocurrencies.
NBC Philadelphia
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
NBC Philadelphia
Life Expectancy Can Have a Greater Impact Than Even Record High Inflation on How Long Your Retirement Savings Will Last
Longevity can have a greater impact on how long retirement money lasts than today's record high inflation, according to a new report. Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute, recommends a three-pronged approach to savings combining Social Security benefits, a guaranteed lifetime income product and investments. There are several key...
techaiapp.com
SEC Charges Genesis and Gemini — Winklevoss Says Regulator’s Lawsuit Is ‘Super Lame’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG). “Through this unregistered offering, Genesis and Gemini raised billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors,” the SEC alleged.
NBC Philadelphia
Shenzhen Stocks Rise 2%, Asia Markets Mixed on Cooled U.S. Inflation Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose 2.25%, leading gains in the wider region. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.44% as the nation...
msn.com
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Slide 1 of 32: Caroline Ellison was the CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm launched by Sam Bankman-Fried. She oversaw many of the risky bets Alameda took with FTX customers' crypto tokens. Here is her background story. Over the past few weeks, a mushroom of secrets about the inner workings of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, FTX, have come to light.From that, the once shadowy figure of Caroline Ellison has emerged as an important character behind FTX's seeming success and surprising downfall.Ellison was the head of Alameda Research — the trading firm through which Bankman-Fried moved crypto tokens in tandem with running FTX. Amidst the revelation that FTX borrowed money from customer accounts to fund bets via Alameda, Ellison has become a subject of online speculation.Ellison's virtual presence, however, is dwindling by the day. Her LinkedIn, online photos, and contact information have largely disappeared over the past couple of weeks. That's left journalists, investors, and voyeurs of all types scrambling to find information about her.The curiosity has only heightened since CoinDesk reported via anonymous sources that she was in an on-and-off relationship with SBF.Right now, the most reliable information about Ellison has been sourced from her Tumblr account, and the handful of media interviews she's given over the years. The bones of her virtual self suggest that Ellison is extraordinarily bright and highly educated as well as a math whiz and a big reader. She speculates often about gender roles and shifts in culture and society on Tumblr.Here's what we know about Caroline Ellison.December 22, 2022: This story has been updated to reflect the details of Ellison's plea deal.
