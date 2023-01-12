ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

survivor
5d ago

Why don’t you worry about all the chemicals going into the ground from what farmers put on crops? That causes more cancer than anything.

Dina Hawkins
5d ago

I am just going to say it... glad we know.. this is not the time... we as consumers cannot afford for them to shut it down nor can we afford increases to raise our bill.. It is something to be concerned over.. but with the war on fossil fuels.. I have a hard time believing this is not another hit piece... come up with solutions but again shutting the industry right now could be fatal... this is not the time

Missourinet

What would it take to pay Missouri teachers based upon performance? (LISTEN)

To listen to the Show Me Today interview with Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields, click below. There’s a push going on across the country, including in Missouri, to pay K-12 public school teachers based upon performance. The legislature’s top two Republicans – State Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and House Speaker Dean Plocher – talked about the pay model during the first days of this legislative session.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Vivek Malek Sworn In As New Missouri State Treasurer

Vivek Malek was sworn into office Tuesday as Missouri’s 48th State Treasurer. U.S. District Judge Steven N. Limbaugh, Jr. administered the oath of office at the state Capitol. In his speech, Malek attested to the American Dream being alive and well, adding that he intends to stand up for...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE

