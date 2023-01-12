Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Returns To WWE Office And Is Making Suggestions
Nothing is certain in professional wrestling. From unexpected returns to last-minute rewrites, plans can change at any moment. WWE fans have especially felt this for years with Vince McMahon at the helm, who nearly two weeks ago returned to the Board of Directors and only days later, was elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. In the short time since his return, multiple talent meetings have been held by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, stressing that he's still CCO and firmly in control of their creative direction. But that doesn't mean Mr. McMahon is staying quiet. In a report from Ringside News that was later confirmed by WON's Dave Meltzer, the Chairman of the Board has been around.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Gives Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's Resignation
Vince McMahon returning to WWE and, more specifically, back onto its Board of Directors has been all wrestling has been talking about the last few weeks, but getting lost in the cracks of the story of a potential WWE sale has been Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company, resigning from her executive duties. She had originally stepped back from WWE in May of 2022 taking a leave of absence before swiftly returning in the role of co-CEO in July following her father's retirement in light of sexual misconduct allegations However, this departure appears much more permanent.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Addresses Possible WWE Sale
Vince McMahon returned to WWE's Board of Directors recently to oversee a potential sale of the company. While it appears that not everyone in WWE supports this decision – Stephanie McMahon officially resigned as co-CEO from the company — McMahon is seemingly adamant about moving forward with the sale. If the sale does go ahead, it will undoubtedly have an effect on the industry, which many wrestlers and insiders have commented on and speculated about in recent times.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Discusses Terms Of Original WWE Deal
Dominik Mysterio has had a unique path into professional wrestling. Son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, Dominik was exposed to the business at an early age, appearing on multiple iterations of WWE programming before he was even 13. At the age of 19, he decided to lace up a pair of boots himself.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Confirms Change In AEW Plans For Bow-Wow
For weeks and weeks this past fall, TBS Champion Jade Cargill engaged in a feud with rapper Bow Wow, as the two delivered video messages back-and-forth to each other while fans waited for the rivalry to somehow boil over on AEW television. However, in a new interview on the "Bootleg...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
wrestlinginc.com
Free Agent Confirmed To Be Signing With WWE
It looks like one free agent is heading to WWE, according to a new report from Fightful. They revealed earlier today that Colby Corino, a wrestler that was often featured in the NWA's junior heavyweight division, is set to join WWE. It was previously noted in another report that WWE did have interest in the second-generation wrestling star but they couldn't legally reach out until his contract had finished up.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Is 'Sincerely Disappointed' By WWE Executive Exit
Eric Bischoff thinks that there's something off about the exit of Stephanie McMahon from WWE. McMahon stunned the professional wrestling world when she announced that she is stepping down from her roles as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. The change came four days after McMahon helped lead an employee meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
What Life's Really Been Like For Stephanie McMahon, The Billion Dollar Princess
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon Levesque is arguably the most versatile asset in company history. Her accolades speak for themselves. She had an eye on working for her father, Vince McMahon, since she was a little girl. Now 46, Stephanie has seen it all. She became one of the most over heels during the company's peak years in the late '90s and early '00s while climbing the corporate ladder behind the scenes. Despite growing up in the wrestling business, Stephanie had very little handed to her and got to experience all angles of the WWE behind the scenes. Eventually, she became the company's chairwoman and co-CEO, performing in the role during her father's short-lived retirement in the second half of 2022. She even married her on-screen husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, forming one of wrestling's greatest power couples of all time.
wrestlinginc.com
Young WWE Fan Describes Meeting Uncle Howdy Backstage
A young pro wrestling podcaster who got the opportunity to meet some WWE stars during this week's "WWE Raw" taping has a big guess for who's behind the "Uncle Howdy" mask. The young WWE fan, Chloe, said on her "What's Up, WWE Universe?" podcast that she ran into several "Raw" superstars backstage at this week's taping in Birmingham, Alabama, and she shared stories about several interactions she had with them, including a brief wave hello to the masked "Uncle Howdy" character.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Believes Vince McMahon Should Take WWE Private
Jeff Jarrett believes that the entire wrestling world would benefit if Vince McMahon succeeded in making WWE a privately held company once again. On the latest "My World" podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer got co-host Conrad Thompson's take on what he thinks McMahon should do before weighing in on the news himself.
wrestlinginc.com
Molly Holly Says Former WWE Ring Announcer 'Overdue' For Hall Of Fame
When you think of history's most memorable WWE ring announcers, a few different names come to mind like Howard Finkle and Tomy Chimel, but there's only one woman that hung with the best of the best during her career. Lillian Garcia has worked with WWE on and off since 1999, spending over a decade announcing full-time and then returning for occasional guest appearances. Because of her contributions to the world of WWE, another woman who worked closely beside her believes that it's time Garcia received proper recognition and be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Molly Holly appeared on the Highspots Auctions Facebook page recently and named Lillian as the one person she feels is overdue for that honor.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is In Charge Of The Recent Cody Rhodes Vignettes
Over the past few weeks vignettes have been running on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" hyping up Cody Rhodes' journey back from injury, with his return being something that is expected shortly. The videos so far have looked at his WrestleMania return last year and his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and the subsequent surgery that he had to get, and they have got the WWE Universe discussing him once more.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Thinks MLW Star Might Have Problem With WWE Wellness Policy
On a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Nick Aldis, Matt Cardona, Jacob Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone, and MJF faring in WWE. However, he believes that one of them might have trouble adhering to the company's strict policies. "I think all those guys...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch References Mercedes Moné On WWE Raw
There were several references to departed WWE superstars on the 1/16 "WWE Raw," where things got personal between Becky Lynch and Bayley. At one point, Lynch possibly took a subtle shot at Mercedes Moné, who was previously a member of the "Four Horsewomen of WWE" along with herself, Bayley and Charlotte Flair. Through the promo, Lynch implied she was never viewed as a star by WWE management in the same vein as Moné, Bayley or Flair. Furthermore, she accused Bayley and others of "moaning and complaining" when things don't go their way, which fans on social media believe was a reference to the former Sasha Banks, who staged a walkout from WWE due to creative differences.
wrestlinginc.com
Another Talent Meeting Held To Address WWE Rumors
Vince McMahon is back, folks, and his return has sent shockwaves throughout WWE and the rest of the professional wrestling industry. From a potential sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque holding a talent meeting prior to last Friday's "SmackDown," uncertainty seems to be around every corner at the moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe Dead At Age 38
Veteran wrestler Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) has passed away at the age of 38. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan shared the heartbreaking news via Twitter on Tuesday evening. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan wrote. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
wrestlinginc.com
Ariel Helwani Shares His Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Exit
The recent return of Vince McMahon to WWE has had immediate ripple effects within the company. Few of these developments thus far are much bigger than the resignation of Stephanie McMahon from her executive duties on January 10. The departure comes after a hectic year for Stephanie, who announced a leave of absence last May only to return to an executive position two months later when her father initially announced his retirement.
