Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Residents Gather for Youth Safety Conversation in Anacostia

With youth violence on the minds of many in the District, organizers put on an event Saturday to focus on ways to combat that violence, held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. D.C.’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee, the new Deputy Mayor for...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
41 Best Things to Do in Washington DC in 2023 (By a Local)

I’m a Washington DC area local and in this guide, I share the best things to do in Washington DC. Washington DC houses a melding pot of cultures, a vibrant art scene, and a wealth of fascinating history. Add in some trendy restaurants and you’ll understand why I love DC so much!
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023

The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
2 injured in Northwest DC rideshare shooting

D.C. police said two women were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street in Northwest just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The department said they initially found evidence of a...
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot

It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
