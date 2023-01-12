Read full article on original website
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
NBC Washington
DC Honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy With Parade, Volunteering and Music
Washingtonians are honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by giving back to their communities, marching for peace and justice and reflecting on the civil rights leader’s legacy in the District and beyond. Many people are expected to stop by the MLK memorial along the National...
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
NBC Washington
Residents Gather for Youth Safety Conversation in Anacostia
With youth violence on the minds of many in the District, organizers put on an event Saturday to focus on ways to combat that violence, held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. D.C.’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee, the new Deputy Mayor for...
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
WJLA
MLK Day 2023: List of parades, community service events, & celebrations in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday honors the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many may see it as another holiday off from work, but its true purpose serves as a reminder to communities and is seen as a day to give back to those around you.
travellemming.com
41 Best Things to Do in Washington DC in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m a Washington DC area local and in this guide, I share the best things to do in Washington DC. Washington DC houses a melding pot of cultures, a vibrant art scene, and a wealth of fascinating history. Add in some trendy restaurants and you’ll understand why I love DC so much!
WTOP
DC community calls for transparency, remembers 13-year-old shot by city employee
With a cold wind blowing, family, friends and neighbors of Karon Blake memorialized the 13-year-old who was shot to death last weekend by a homeowner in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood. In an emotional display, Blake’s little sister dissolved into tears while speaking. His friend Marco stepped to the microphone, addressing...
newsfromthestates.com
Political Notes: Four more for the Moore team, plus the roster of Black Caucus leaders and an MLK Day fair housing event
With just days remaining until he takes office, Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) on Friday selected four more people to take leadership positions in his administration. A couple are holdovers from the cabinet of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Moore said he would nominate Russell Strickland as the secretary of Emergency...
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
fox5dc.com
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023
The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
WTOP
2 injured in Northwest DC rideshare shooting
D.C. police said two women were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street in Northwest just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The department said they initially found evidence of a...
Community gathers to remember Karon Blake
Tears flowed outside an apartment complex on Saratoga Avenue in Northeast Saturday Night. This is where Karon Blake lived with his family.
foxbaltimore.com
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot hit, 7 Maryland players win third-tier prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While one person struck gold in Maine winning the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot, seven others in Maryland received a portion of the prize from Friday's drawing. The Maryland Lottery said six of the winning tickets are worth $10,000, and one at $20,000 because the winner...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
