ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

McDermott hailed for leading Bills through emotional week

By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaJXX_0kCebjlp00

Jimmye Laycock’s first thought during those initial chilling moments went to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati last week.

The former William & Mary coach’s second thought, upon seeing teary-eyed players’ reactions, then turned to Sean McDermott, the Bills coach and his former player. If anyone was capable of navigating a team through the rough, emotional waters, Laycock knew it was McDermott.

“You knew how serious everything was. And that’s where in a situation like that a true leader is needed. And Sean certainly is a true leader," Laycock said by phone this week. “They were very, very lucky they had a head coach in Sean McDermott."

Some 10 days later, with Hamlin now home after being discharged from a Buffalo hospital and the Bills refocused and uplifted following an emotionally draining week, Laycock’s assessment is proving true.

Though many — starting with emergency personnel and nurses and doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — played key roles in Hamlin’s remarkable recovery, McDermott is drawing praise for the vulnerability, poise and compassion he displayed while keeping his team together.

“He showed that compassion, but he still showed that he was in charge,” Laycock said. “And I think that’s the thing: Some people will just give in, and he won’t give in to it.”

And those are the qualities he saw when McDermott first arrived at William & Mary as a walk-on safety from the Philadelphia suburbs, who eventually was voted a team captain and broke down in tears in Laycock’s office when informed he had earned a full scholarship.

“That’s why I wanted to keep him around as a coach,” Laycock said, laughing at how McDermott’s tenure as his assistant lasted only one year before he was hired by his hometown Eagles in 1999. “I am just so proud of him as a coach, and I’m more proud of him as a person.”

In his sixth season in Buffalo, the 48-year-old McDermott already had cemented his tenure by helping transform a perennial loser in the midst of a 17-season playoff drought to a contender that has now qualified for the postseason five times.

What stands out this year is McDermott’s ability to lead the Bills through a season filled with disruption and pain.

Buffalo (13-3) tied a single-season franchise record for victories despite two major snowstorms altering its practice and travel schedule, including playing a “home” game in Detroit in November. Injuries to key players — Von Miller, for one — have thinned the roster. And before the season began, the Bills mourned the sudden death of tight end Dawson Knox’s younger brother, Luke.

Hamlin’s heart stopping before being resuscitated was the most personal of all.

McDermott took immediate action by settling his players in the locker room, where they decided not to resume playing. His compassion was evident during an on-field meeting with Bengals coach Zac Taylor, when McDermott told him: “I need to be at the hospital for Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game.”

Upon returning home to Buffalo, McDermott spent much of the first two days splitting his focus between Hamlin and his team’s mental health, with little regard to having to play New England the following weekend. He did so while, as NFL vice president Troy Vincent said, McDermott battled his own emotions.

When it came time to address the media for the first time three days after Hamlin collapsed, McDermott projected a balance of vulnerability and strength.

He grew emotional, pausing for nearly 10 seconds when discussing the outpouring of support for Hamlin.

“Damar’s mama's going to share with him when he wakes up,” McDermott began before lowering his head. Sniffling back tears, he continued: “It’s amazing to me to know the impact that this has had on so many people.”

McDermott didn’t flinch when asked about the importance of mental health, saying seeking counsel “is not a sign of weakness, if anything that’s a sign of strength.”

And he even managed a laugh when a reporter’s cellphone went off, with the ring tone playing Paul Simon’s bouncy hit “You Can Call Me Al.”

“At least it was a happy song,” a smiling McDermott said in a moment that cut the tension.

Bills players say McDermott was no different behind the scenes.

“His humanity,” center Mitch Morse said.

“I think the coolest thing about this is, more than anything, his vulnerability has been huge for us. This sport at times can be such a macho, tough-guy thing. And I think when you look at this team room, no one had any macho left to give,” Morse added. “He gave us the opportunity to just let our guard down.”

Safety Micah Hyde has watched McDermott evolve by learning how to lead and care for players, rather than simply coach them X’s and O’s.

A turning point for Hyde came during the COVID-19 pandemic seasons, which had the potential to drive the team apart because of players’ varying opinions. McDermott was able to strike a balance without taking sides so as not to alienate anyone.

“I think that he was battle-tested, and I think he really showed everybody who he is: That’s Sean McDermott,” Hyde said. “And it didn’t surprise any of us because he’s been showing that to us over the last couple of years. So it’s remarkable that the whole world can see what type of person he is.”

Tim McDermott isn’t surprised by how his younger brother rose to the occasion. This is, after all, how their parents raised them.

Rich, an educator and football coach, and Avis McDermott, an analyst for an insurance and financial firm, made indelible impressions by working countless hours a week, leaving little time for vacations, which were instead devoted to taking their sons to football and wrestling camps.

“We saw early on in our lives what it looks like to put others first, in this case, putting their kids first,” said Tim McDermott, president of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union. “We saw this sense of drive, hard work, resilience, perseverance of getting knocked down, keep going, get knocked down and keep going.”

And this is what was reflected in how his younger brother carried himself in a time of crisis.

“I’m very proud of him in the way he’s gone through this, led through this and stayed consistent to who he is,” Tim McDermott said. “And I think he’d probably say he didn’t do anything that anybody else would’ve done.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes Return To Bills' Facility

Seemingly every time the NFL world gets an update about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it brings good news. That wonderful trend continued Saturday.  A picture posted to Instagram by Bills safety Matt Milano appears to show Hamlin back in the team's practice facility for the first time ...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
New York Post

Bills reward Buffalo man for blizzard heroics with Super Bowl tickets

Jay Withey stepped up by saving the lives of 24 people during the blizzard in Buffalo on Christmas Eve, and the Bills rewarded his courageous act with a special Super Bowl thank you. Christmas weekend was a brutal one for the Buffalo area, as a blizzard claimed 37 lives in Erie County. Of those deaths, four were found dead inside their vehicles and eight were found outside. That death toll could’ve nearly doubled had it not been for Withey’s actions. To thank thank him, the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield had team legend Thurman Thomas and his wife...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
FanSided

3 Dolphins to blame for Wild Card loss

The Miami Dolphins missed out on the chance to pull off an upset to the Buffalo Bills, losing 34-31 in the Wild Card round. These three Dolphins are the most to blame for the loss. No one gave the Miami Dolphins a chance in the Wild Card Round. They were...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visits teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Damar Hamlin on Saturday visited his Buffalo Bills teammates for the first time since he was released from the hospital.Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a picture on Instagram showing a smiling Hamlin next to a teammate.It's been two seeks since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.The 24-year-old safety was released from Buffalo General Medical Center on Wednesday.READ MORE: Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital 9 days after suffering cardiac arrest during a gameHamlin continues what doctors have referred to as "a remarkable recovery" since his...
BUFFALO, NY
ABC News

Dolphins coach: Thought we had 1st before delay flag on 4th-and-1

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel offered an explanation for a critical delay of game penalty his team incurred on its final offensive possession in a 34-31 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Facing fourth-and-1 from their own 48-yard line with 2:28 remaining in the...
ABC News

ABC News

984K+
Followers
204K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy