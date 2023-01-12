ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

William Blair Manager Likes Nike, Other Quality Growth Stocks

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhD2f_0kCebWFG00

Among large-cap growth stock funds ranked by Morningstar, Blair's ranks in the 13th percentile for the past five years.

Jim Golan, co-manager of the William Blair Large-Cap Growth ( LCGNX ) - Get Free Report ( LCGFX ) - Get Free Report mutual fund , has helped forge impressive long-term returns.

Among the large-cap growth stock funds ranked by Morningstar, the Blair fund ranks in the 13 th percentile for the past five years, with an annualized return of 10.95%. And it ranks in the 12 th percentile for 10 years, at 13.86%.

Golan thinks that now is a good time for the quality growth stocks that his fund seeks. That’s because in times of economic weakness, such as this year, those stocks thrive. They also do well in times, like now, of high inflation and interest rates.

Value stocks have recently outperformed growth. But that has put growth stocks at more attractive valuations, priming them for a rebound, Golan says. Among his favorites are Nike ( NKE ) - Get Free Report and Linde ( LIN ) - Get Free Report , the world’s largest industrial gas producer.

Street.com: What’s your investment philosophy?

Golan: We look for secular growth companies. It’s ones that are in industries where profits are growing faster than the economy for the next three to five years, which is our investment period.

It’s companies that can take a share of the industry’s growth due to competitive advantages. They have pricing power and cultures of innovation. They can grow earnings faster than the industry.

We are long-term investors. Our turnover last year was 20%. We have a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 35 stocks typically. We add five to six each year and sell about the same amount. Our average holding is four years, but some are well over a decade.

Street.com: What’s your outlook for the overall market this year?

Golan: Last year was about inflation, interest rates and a bear bond market. Equities were collateral damage, especially growth stocks. This year the question is soft landing or hard landing for the economy.

It’s anyone’s guess. It comes down to [the] Fed. It’s trying to squash demand. Whether there will be a recession is debatable. If so, it probably won’t come until the second half of the year and will be relatively mild.

Our focus is on company fundamentals . If economic growth becomes more scarce, it helps to find all-weather companies with quality growth that can ride out recession.

This year, the market will probably have a lot of volatility and end a little higher, after the Fed finishes its rate hikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvcwG_0kCebWFG00
Jim Golan, co-manager of William Blair Large-Cap Growth mutual fund

William Blair

Street.com: What do you think about growth versus value stocks this year?

Golan: Value has had a great run over the past 2 ½ yrs. Growth stocks were hit hard last year versus value. Growth stocks now have attractive valuations. Quality growth stocks are set up to do well.

Street.com: What’s your outlook for technology stocks?

Golan: They saw a tremendous run since the [2007-09] financial crisis. Last year was tough because of higher interest rates. But the secular trends are still in place: cloud-based computing, a shift to software as a service and the electrification of the global economy.

We are going through a digestion phase after tech companies over-hired during the pandemic. I think 2024 will see a re-acceleration of the trends and technology spending by businesses. With sticky inflation and higher interest rates than the last decade, the advantage goes to more established companies with actual earnings.

Street.com: Can you tell us about two of your favorite stocks?

Golan: 1. Nike. It’s a tremendous global brand. It was hit last year primarily by supply chain issues. They had too little supply at the beginning of the year and too much at the end. We think the supply chain problems will recede.

The other issue was China’s lockdown. China represented 14% of revenue last year, compared to about 20% pre-covid. That will improve. As China opens up, that should benefit Nike. It can get back to more than 20% in the next few years.

Nike also will benefit from its push to sell directly to consumers online. That way Nike collects 100% of revenue from a sale, [rather than sharing with a retailer]. E-commerce accounted for 8% to 9% of Nike’s revenue pre-covid, rising to 25% during the pandemic. We think it can go over 30% in the next three to four years.

2. Linde. It has tremendous recurring revenue, and it holds up well in recessions. Revenue fell only in low single digits in 2008-09. It’s in an oligopoly business. (The other two global competitors are Air Products ( APD ) - Get Free Report and Air Liquide ( AIQUY ) ).

Once you have gas assets in a region, you get pricing power. Linde has that on the Gulf Coast, in Latin America, Germany, the U.K. and Taiwan.

Linde will benefit from the U.S. emphasis on semiconductor production, because making chips involves industrial gases. Linde has high return on equity and buys back a lot of shares.

The author of this story owns shares of Nike.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
91K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy