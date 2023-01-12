ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

WJHL

‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1. The right lane is expected to remain […]
BRISTOL, VA
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Drying Out Today, First Alert Day Issued for Tomorrow

FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED (TOMORROW) Another round of unsettled weather will be right on our heels for late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night. That being said, we should be able to sneak in a good amount of dry time Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
WJHL

Snow falls in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Idaho8.com

Snow showers dry up heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
WYOMING STATE
WJHL

Higher elevation county road crews prepare for winter weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both the Carter County and Unicoi County highway departments have been working since this morning to get the roads ready for the incoming winter weather. As early as 7 a.m., workers with the Carter County Highway Department were called in on their day off to start clearing the roads. Thursday […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
TENNESSEE STATE
KGAB AM 650

6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
WYOMING STATE
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Study Being Conducted On Busy Kingsport Highway Interchange

A study is underway to review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts and other traffic issues at one of Kingsport’s busiest highway interchanges. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will spend more than 124 thousand dollars to examine the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and the surrounding area. Public input is being sought for the study and citizens can provide feedback through an online survey that remains open until January 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

