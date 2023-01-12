Read full article on original website
CODE RED WEATHER: Wednesday storms could bring wind, hail, spin-up tornado to Midstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for possible severe storms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says the timing looks to be from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday. The low-end severe weather event...
‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1. The right lane is expected to remain […]
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Tracking the Wednesday night-Thursday winter storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking Wednesday night's winter storm and how much snow the Twin Cities should expect. More on the January rain and how frequent that is becoming and the mild temps throughout the month.
First Alert Forecast: Drying Out Today, First Alert Day Issued for Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED (TOMORROW) Another round of unsettled weather will be right on our heels for late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night. That being said, we should be able to sneak in a good amount of dry time Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Counties in Tennessee with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
Snow showers dry up heading into Monday
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
Higher elevation county road crews prepare for winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both the Carter County and Unicoi County highway departments have been working since this morning to get the roads ready for the incoming winter weather. As early as 7 a.m., workers with the Carter County Highway Department were called in on their day off to start clearing the roads. Thursday […]
Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by...
Input sought for Stone Drive, John B. Dennis Highway interchange study
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the City of Kingsport want to know what you have to say about a busy interchange that is now the focus of a traffic study. Along with consultant CDM Smith, Kingsport and TDOT are conducting a study on the John B. Dennis Highway and East […]
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
Study Being Conducted On Busy Kingsport Highway Interchange
A study is underway to review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts and other traffic issues at one of Kingsport’s busiest highway interchanges. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will spend more than 124 thousand dollars to examine the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and the surrounding area. Public input is being sought for the study and citizens can provide feedback through an online survey that remains open until January 31.
Report: Knoxville among cities with worst life expectancy
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
