Albuquerque, NM

Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected to take plea deal

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Aron Leon, the man accused of armed robbery and leading deputies on a chase , was expected to take a plea deal Thursday. That hearing did not happen.

Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon held a woman at gunpoint at an ATM near Rio Bravo and 2nd St. on New Year’s Day. He forced her to withdraw more than $300 from her bank account. Deputies eventually caught up to him along Rio Bravo. Leon blew through several red lights at speeds of more than 90 miles per hour. Leon eventually ditched his vehicle and took off running before being taken into custody with the help of a police dog.

Leon is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated fleeing and other charges. The District Attorney’s Office says there was no plea deal Thursday. They say a plea hearing will be held at a later date, but that date has not yet been set.

KRQE News 13

