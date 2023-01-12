ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Wendy’s offering free fries on ‘Fry-day the 13th’

By Joey Schneider
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S96NI_0kCeaFWM00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Starting on a day that’s typically associated with superstition, Wendy’s is offering its customers a little good fortune.

Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of fries with any purchase through its mobile app.

If you can’t make it Friday, you’re in luck. The deal lasts through Jan. 19.

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

The upcoming Fry-day deal starts a series of freebies each week this month at Wendy’s nationwide:

  • Jan. 13-19: Free any size a la carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase.
  • Jan. 20-22: Free six-piece Nuggets with any medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 23-29: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 30-Feb. 6: BOGO medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry.

Customers must download and use Wendy’s mobile app to take advantage of these deals.

“Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy’s with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time,” the fast-food chain said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka man accused in stolen vehicle chase arrested by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a vehicle containing thousands of dollars in tools and two firearms on Friday. Matt Danielson, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 regarding the theft of a vehicle in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Rural’s Deleye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural senior Brooklyn Deleye is the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball. Deleye, a University of Kentucky commit, helped lead the Lady Blues to a 2022 6A Volleyball State title. With the award in Kansas, Deleye becomes eligible for the National Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year Award, which will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas vape shop hit with warning letter from FDA

ULYSSES (KSNT) – A vape shop based out of Southwest Kansas has been given a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the adulteration and misbranding of certain products. The warning letter was issued on Jan. 12 to the owner of Tiger Vapes in Ulysses. The letter concerns e-liquid products manufactured and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

University of Idaho murders on ‘Dateline’ 2-hour special

(NBC) — “Dateline NBC” will air a two-hour special Friday on the latest in the investigation into the murders of the University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. During the special, correspondent Keith Morrison speaks with friends and family members of the victims, as well as former acquaintances and […]
MOSCOW, ID
KSNT News

Copper wire, tools stolen during Washington Co. break-in

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – Several items were reported stolen from the Washington County transfer station. Randy Hubbard, a spokesperson for Washington County Emergency Management, said the theft took place on Jan. 16 at 9:15 a.m. Two unknown individuals broke into the office and allegedly stole three large tubs of copper wire and various tools. A […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Inside Gov. Kelly’s budget: ‘Axing’ the food tax in 2023

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced her annual budget on Thursday. The budget outlines the governor’s plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools and make one-time investments to pay off debts and expand healthcare. “My budget reflects my plan to responsibly cut taxes, continue growing our economy, fully fund education, and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What’s in store for Seaman schools this year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year. The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy