Bozeman, MT

explorebigsky.com

New local group looks into incorporating Big Sky

Sources point to Big Sky’s growth and potential as reasons for fresh perspective on local government. A formal effort to look into whether Big Sky should incorporate resurfaced Wednesday for the first time since the mid-2000s. The topic came up during a Big Sky Resort Area District board meeting,...
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment

If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project

Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Arts Council offering weekend palette knife painting workshop

The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting a two-day palette knife workshop with well-known artist David Mensing on March 3-4 at the BASE art studio. Mensing will be in Big Sky as a participant in the quick-finish portion of the Arts Council’s annual Auction for the Arts event on March 2 at Montage Big Sky.
BIG SKY, MT
Alt 95.7

New Bozeman Whole Foods Location Announces Official Opening Date

The first Whole Foods Market in Montana is set to open in a couple of weeks. Here's the official opening date. The company just announced the opening date for the new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer.
BOZEMAN, MT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit

Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
MONTANA STATE
Mountain Journal

'In Their Own Words': Dorothy Bradley delivers memorable speech, calls for courage in Yellowstone

In a stirring speech to close out MoJo's 'Night of the Wolves' event, Bradley brought the crowd to its feet. EDITOR'S NOTE: Dorothy Bradley brought down the house to conclude Mountain Journal's "Night of the Wolves" event on Jan. 10, 2023, at The Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman, Montana. With poise and humor, she stood at the podium and talked about the responsibility we all have—and the courage required—to stand up and fight for the survival of Greater Yellowstone and planet Earth itself. Bradley, the highly respected educator, conservationist and former eight-time Montana state representative, sees the work purely as "a job to be done." MoJo awarded her one of the first four Conservation Courage awards at the end of the evening.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday

Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties

BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
BUTTE, MT

