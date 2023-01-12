In a stirring speech to close out MoJo's 'Night of the Wolves' event, Bradley brought the crowd to its feet. EDITOR'S NOTE: Dorothy Bradley brought down the house to conclude Mountain Journal's "Night of the Wolves" event on Jan. 10, 2023, at The Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman, Montana. With poise and humor, she stood at the podium and talked about the responsibility we all have—and the courage required—to stand up and fight for the survival of Greater Yellowstone and planet Earth itself. Bradley, the highly respected educator, conservationist and former eight-time Montana state representative, sees the work purely as "a job to be done." MoJo awarded her one of the first four Conservation Courage awards at the end of the evening.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO