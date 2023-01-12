Read full article on original website
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Belgrade Schools looking for solutions to transportation issues
Belgrade Schools Transportation services are struggling to maintain their staff and the school district is looking at several options to get their students to school.
New local group looks into incorporating Big Sky
Sources point to Big Sky’s growth and potential as reasons for fresh perspective on local government. A formal effort to look into whether Big Sky should incorporate resurfaced Wednesday for the first time since the mid-2000s. The topic came up during a Big Sky Resort Area District board meeting,...
This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment
If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project
Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
Updates on recent COVID-19 and Influenza numbers around Montana
A Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital employee shares why it is so important to get vaccinated and a Gallatin Rest home resident shares why she got her vaccine this year.
Arts Council offering weekend palette knife painting workshop
The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting a two-day palette knife workshop with well-known artist David Mensing on March 3-4 at the BASE art studio. Mensing will be in Big Sky as a participant in the quick-finish portion of the Arts Council’s annual Auction for the Arts event on March 2 at Montage Big Sky.
New Bozeman Whole Foods Location Announces Official Opening Date
The first Whole Foods Market in Montana is set to open in a couple of weeks. Here's the official opening date. The company just announced the opening date for the new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
'In Their Own Words': Dorothy Bradley delivers memorable speech, calls for courage in Yellowstone
In a stirring speech to close out MoJo's 'Night of the Wolves' event, Bradley brought the crowd to its feet. EDITOR'S NOTE: Dorothy Bradley brought down the house to conclude Mountain Journal's "Night of the Wolves" event on Jan. 10, 2023, at The Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman, Montana. With poise and humor, she stood at the podium and talked about the responsibility we all have—and the courage required—to stand up and fight for the survival of Greater Yellowstone and planet Earth itself. Bradley, the highly respected educator, conservationist and former eight-time Montana state representative, sees the work purely as "a job to be done." MoJo awarded her one of the first four Conservation Courage awards at the end of the evening.
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
Hunters see strong bison migration out of Yellowstone as capture operations begin
GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds. Driven in part by strong...
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Montana State to induct 8 athletes, 1 coach into Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame
BOZEMAN — Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach will earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced. Four Bobcat football All-Americans enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan...
