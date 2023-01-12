Read full article on original website
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
New Mexico Nurses Honor Guard honors fallen nurses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Nurses Honor Guard is a nonprofit group of volunteer nurses who attend funerals or memorial services for any fallen nurse in New Mexico. Founder and president Angel Hickerson and member Kristen Cochrane talked more about the nonprofit and about the work they are doing across the state.
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
NMDOT honors two employees that rushed to help injured worker
The state's Department of Transportation is honoring two of its employees.
Snow-packed, icy roads Monday for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out...
Mistrial called in case of man accused of trying to kill New Mexico officer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The crime was caught on video; the evidence is very clear. However, a federal jury was deadlocked in the case of a driver accused of attempted murder on Friday. The man is accused of opening fire on a state police officer on the side of I-40. In 2020, State Police Officer […]
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine; drawing produces 14 more $1 million winners
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single ticketholder won Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to Mega Millions officials. The ticket — which matched all six winning numbers (30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball 14) — was sold in Maine, according to a press release. It’s the first jackpot win for the state, officials said.
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
Clouds thicken up, rain and snow arrive overnight
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. Carlsbad and Raton both tied their record high temperatures as well! Strong wind gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps will be quite mild overnight, we’re seeing thicker clouds move west to east. It’s currently raining for most of Arizona, so all this moisture slides into our state beginning late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow levels will start fairly high with this storm. Nonetheless, winter storm warnings are in effect for the San Juan, Jemez, Sangre de Cristo, and Black Range through Sunday where 6-12″+ will blanket the mountains.
Pardon ends Meek Mill’s legal odyssey on drug, gun charges
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill, who spent most of his adult life on probation following a teenage arrest, celebrated the latest twist in his legal case Friday after he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “I got pardoned today,” the 35-year-old rapper born Robert Williams tweeted,...
Calm and Warm Before Multiple Storms
Today is a picture perfect January day of weather across New Mexico; plenty of sunshine, just a few upper level clouds, and temperatures climbing above yesterday. Winds are calm and conditions will remain quiet all afternoon. Clouds will begin to build in tomorrow ahead of the first storm in a series that will impact the state into next week.
Another storm brings snow and rain through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning there are snow showers in the west mountains, along I-40 between Grants and Gallup, and some light snow around the Sandias and east mountain area. Southern New Mexico is under light rain in the lower elevations around I-10 and light snow in the southern Gila and Sacramento Mountains.
Breezy and cooler overnight, more rain and snow Monday
We began an active weather pattern Sunday, and it will stay that way for awhile! Our first of several winter storms arrived earlier Sunday blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavier mountain snow, and now some cooler temperatures. We’re already 15° cooler compared to Saturday night. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″. Wolf Creek collected 14″ of fresh powder. Otherwise, parts of the Jemez Mountains saw 2-4″. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow. We’re now catching a break overnight tonight with a lull in the rain and snow. Then more is on the way Monday late morning through the evening commute for the western half of the state, including the ABQ metro. More scattered snow showers are expected with lighter accumulations over the higher terrain.
High winds, rain, snow, and colder temps tonight
Our first of several winter storms has arrived this afternoon blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavy mountain snow, and now colder temperatures. We’re already 15-20° cooler compared to Saturday evening. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″ and we’re not done yet. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow.
