MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A man has been taken into custody about two weeks after a woman gave birth in the woods and allegedly misled police about the newborn’s location. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Manchester Police Department officers arrested 45-year-old George Theberge on charges of tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child. Theberge was allegedly with Alexandra Eckersley when she had a baby in a tent Dec. 26. Police said the temperature at the time of the child’s birth was about 15 degrees, and the newborn was left alone in the tent for over an hour.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO