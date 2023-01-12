Read full article on original website
NECN
Manchester Police Search for Vehicle in Hit-and-Run That Left Man Seriously Injured
Police are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, that left a 35-year-old man with serious injuries. Manchester police were called to the area of Union and Merrimack streets just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
Boston police seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Able Ebbi was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday, at Boston Latin School. Ebbi is described as a black female with a thin build. She has black medium length hair and dark brown eyes. She was...
BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
WMUR.com
Girl, 6, injured by debris from bullet after father's gun accidentally discharges in Tilton
TILTON, N.H. — A 6-year-old girl in Tilton is in stable condition after police said she was injured when her father's firearm accidentally discharged. Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Tilton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on West Main Street, regarding a child potentially injured following an accidental gun discharged in a home, according to Tilton police chief Abraham Gilman.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after police pursuit through Hooksett, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested after he was involved in pursuits with New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police. New Hampshire State Police said Benjamin Defosses, 27, of Concord, was arrested. Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a trooper tried to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger...
NECN
Driver, Allegedly Intoxicated, Arrested After I-93 Police Chase
A man was arrested after a police chase in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday night, state police said. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Avenger on Interstate 93 around the town of Hooksett but the driver didn't pull over, police said. They followed the car into Manchester, where the driver bailed out.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.
WMUR.com
Woman arrested after early morning pursuit from Manchester to Concord
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman was arrested after being involved in a pursuit from the Queen City to Concord early Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said Laurie Keith, 39, of Manchester, was arrested. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was trying to find...
Police searching for missing woman from East Boston last seen in November
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a Boston woman they say was last seen in November 2022 after being dropped off in Somerville. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, is described as a 5′5″, 145lb Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last...
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, Boston police say
BOSTON — UPDATE -- Jan. 13, 2023: Thirteen-year-old Able Ebbi has been safely located, according to Boston police. Boston police are seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Able Ebbi was last seen at Boston Latin School around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Ebbi is described as a Black with...
N.H. man arrested in connection with baby born in tent and left in freezing temperatures
MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A man has been taken into custody about two weeks after a woman gave birth in the woods and allegedly misled police about the newborn’s location. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Manchester Police Department officers arrested 45-year-old George Theberge on charges of tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child. Theberge was allegedly with Alexandra Eckersley when she had a baby in a tent Dec. 26. Police said the temperature at the time of the child’s birth was about 15 degrees, and the newborn was left alone in the tent for over an hour.
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
WMUR.com
Amherst woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen Jeep, Salem police say
SALEM, N.H. — Police are reminding Granite Staters to avoid leaving their car running and unattended after a Jeep was stolen from a convenience store in Salem. The incident happened last Friday night on North Broadway. According to the Salem Police Department, the thief led police on a chase...
Missing 45-Year-Old Boston Woman Hasn't Been Heard From In 2 Weeks: Police
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the woman's age was 57. That information has since been corrected.Boston Police are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.Lori Baxter, age 45, was last heard from through text just after 2 p.m…
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
