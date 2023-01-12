Read full article on original website
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died. He was 31. Harris, who competed on the show's 13th season in 2014, died Sunday (Jan. 15) after being rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala., where CPR efforts were unsuccessful, according to People. Following the news of Harris'...
A Movie That WILL Make People Cringe – To Be Filmed In ND
When was the last time you watched a movie that moved you?. A film that made you think, a kind of film that isn't talked about very much at all - for one major reason, it may be so dark that most of us can't even comprehend. There is a movie director from New York that is planning on diving into the eerie, sinister world of human trafficking - his name is Ejaz Khan. You might remember that name from the last movie he made, which was filmed in Linton, North Dakota, called "Before They Vanished" - Here is the thing about creative filmmakers, they are always looking for their next project, and THIS one took place involving a young lady and her experience with being sexually assaulted - he met her while he was in Linton.
Bachelor Nation: The First Woman Ever From NoDak To Be On Show
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season, which begins this coming Monday, January 23rd on ABC. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality...
Best States To Raise A Family? ND & MN Rank High
When thinking about where to call "Home" is a hard decision. Now add a spouse, a family, and all that goes with that, and it is a multi-faceted decision. A place to "hang one's hat" is not just as simple anymore. Striving to raise a stable family that is healthy both physically, and mentally and creates an atmosphere for all to excel becomes quickly a hard checklist to fulfill. This often or can require sacrifices such as moving states, changing careers, or changing schools to find that "right fit". Wallethub took a deeper look at amenities as well as factoring in high inflation while trying to live an affordable life. This evaluation process even looked deeper into the quality of schools, healthcare, and entertainment offerings. Wallet hub compiled all of these factors into their evaluation process to come up with 51 key indicators that deemed "family-friendliness" that then compared the 50 states making up our beautiful America.
