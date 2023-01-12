Looking to Adopt or Foster a Puppy? Visit ‘Innocent Paws Rescue’ at the Arapahoe County Home Show

Read full article on original website
What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?
Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
Can you help? Single mother and 3 young children displaced after Denver fire
Katrina Martinez and her three young kids lost everything after their home caught on fire Saturday afternoon in Denver. Her oldest son, Adam, suffered burns.
Family offering $10,000 for return of 2 missing dogs
A family in Longmont isn't giving up hope after their two Boston terriers went missing on Nov. 27 last year.
Suspected street racer, drunk driver involved in crash that injured 7 people in Colorado
A crash involving a suspected street racer and a drunk driver left seven people injured in Denver early on Saturday morning, according to officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD). Police and crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue at about...
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
Law enforcement deaths rising
Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
Sister of teen fatally shot in Denver describes moments suspect approached them
Jenni Granados Cortez, the sister of fatal shooting victim, Aaliyah Cortez speaks out, describes moments armed suspect approached them in Montbello neighborhood
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office Has a Message for Vigilante Locals
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking online private investigators to refrain from vigilante justice. The agency took to Facebook to address a YouTube community attempting to catch possible child predators in Colorado — and to ask them to stop. "The Weld County Sheriff's Office wants to partner...
Historic ghost town may become Colorado's next national park
The historic ghost town of Dearfield, located roughly 24 miles east of Greeley and 70 miles northeast from Denver, could become Colorado's next national park if the U.S. Department of the Interior can prove its national significance. Founded in 1910, the homestead was once the largest black homesteading settlement in...
Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address
A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake. Gabby Easterwood reports. Sentimental baseball glove delivered to wrong address. A childhood glove was lost in the mail and now the owner is looking for help finding his cherished keepsake....
Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major totals
Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major …. Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Burst pipe...
Crews respond to crash at 25th Ave and Quebec Street in Denver
A two-vehicle crash with injuries was forcing morning traffic to divert north and south of the intersection with Quebec Street and E 25th Avenue on Tuesday morning. Denver Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene of the crash when Copter4 was above the scene. Denver Police Department confirmed two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash when the driver in a vehicle traveling northbound on Quebec likely lost control and went into the oncoming traffic of southbound Quebec causing a crash with a second vehicle. Police told CBS News Colorado the driver of the vehicle going southbound was taken to the hospital to treat a broken leg, and the driver in the vehicle that was going northbound was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The intersections north and south of E 25th Ave on Quebec were blocked as police, fire and EMS responded to the crash.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Polis focusing on red flag laws
In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. In the State of the State, Gov. Jared Polis mentioned his interest in updating red flag laws. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The...
Stolen pigs, vehicle recovered safely
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs that was stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show have been recovered safely. The Denver Police Department (DPD) shared the update in a tweet Tuesday morning but did not say where they were found.
Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver
Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
Rec centers serving as warming shelters in Denver
Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Denver saw 14 inches of snow in January 1992. The FOX31 archives show the time Denver got 14 inches of snow back...
