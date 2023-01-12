Read full article on original website
Related
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
Dominik Mysterio Gives Himself New Nickname After WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio served the ultimate betrayal to his father Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. Dom debuted a brand new look after he spent several hours in prison. Tonight, the young star gave himself a new nickname. Damian Priest, Dominik and Rhea Ripley were interviewed...
Tay Melo Shows Off While Telling Fans To Kiss Her Backside
Tay Melo became a mainstay for the AEW women’s division, not only for her wrestling skills, but for a laundry list of other reasons. Tay recently decided to tease the fans with a photo in an attempt to take a jab at those who might fall on the hater side of her fandom.
Kelly Kelly Celebrates Her Birthday In Jaw-Dropping Corset Photo Drop
Kelly Kelly was one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division during the late 2000s and early 2010s. She got her first break in WWE’s version of ECW before eventually becoming the Diva’s Champion on the main roster. She is now going as Barbie Blank, but the former WWE star still gave fans a reason to be happy recently.
Michelle McCool Was Not Asked To Be Part Of The Royal Rumble Despite Living In Texas
Michelle McCool appeared on WWE television programming on numerous occasions since her retirement. However, McCool recently revealed that she was not invited to participate in the Royal Rumble match this year. The Royal Rumble will go down in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this year. Some incredible WWE Superstars...
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
Aubrey Edwards Dragged For Not Thinking About Safety Of Wrestlers In Her Matches
Aubrey Edwards is one of AEW’s most popular officials. She is the promotion’s only female referee and has been with the company since its inception. Edwards was recently dragged for not thinking about safety of wrestlers in her matches. Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong has criticized the AEW...
Seth Rollins Loves Fan’s Tribute To Him At Their Wedding
Seth Rollins is arguably the most consistent performer on the WWE roster today. The Visionary never fails to amaze fans and peers alike with his incredible story-telling abilities inside the squared circle. His theme song is quite popular among the WWE Universe as well. For those who are used to...
WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All
The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
Kevin Nash Makes Very Concerning Comment While Speaking About Losing His Son
Kevin Nash is beloved by millions of pro wrestling fans all around the world. A recent off-handed comment from Big Kev has a lot of them worried. Kevin Nash recently expereinced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one.
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
Jim Ross Got Dirty Looks At Owen Hart’s Funeral
The pro wrestling world mourned the loss of Owen Hart in 1999. Jim Ross officially announced his death for the WWE Universe during Over The Edge. Ross recently revealed that he got dirty looks during Owen Hart’s funeral after the tragic day. Many pro wrestling legends have sadly died...
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
Vince McMahon Likely To Fire Triple H’s New Hires If He Regains Creative Control
Vince McMahon dominated headlines back in 2022 when he was involved in a hush-money scandal. The pro-wrestling community were utterly shocked to the core due to this and everything else that transpired afterward. However, McMahon made a surprise return and quickly took hold of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman. In fact, McMahon might just fire Triple H’s new hires if he regains full control.
Randy Orton’s Career Almost Ended Before Taking Absence From WWE
Randy Orton is one of the most tenured and decorated athletes in WWE for the last 20 years. The Viper has been out of action for a long time now, and it looks like his injury issue was very severe even before Orton was taken off WWE television programming. Randy...
Brandi Rhodes Fires Back At Fans For Complaining That She Spoiled Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. Recently, Brandi Rhodes came under fire for seemingly spoiling Cody Rhodes’ return. In fact, she responded to all the fan backlash right after that.
