Commercial Truck Insurance Market Is in Huge Demand : HSBC Holdings, Mapfre, McMillan Insurance, Hudson Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Commercial Truck Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of.
AI in Insurance Market Sets the Table for Continued Growth : Cape Analytics, ZhongAn, Avaamo, Wipro
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Global AI in Insurance Market Report from. highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.
SME Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth : CNA, Zurich, AXA, CGI
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global SME Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Takaful Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Allianz, AMAN, Zurich, Takaful International
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2023 -- The Global Takaful Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Takaful Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
EchoPark Brings More Happiness to Owners With Digital Insurance Technology Platform Partner Matic
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EchoPark and Matic, a leading digital insurtech platform, announced today a long-term partnership to provide property and casualty insurance products to EchoPark guests. Under the partnership, Matic’s innovative insurance marketplace of over 40 A-rated carriers will be integrated into EchoPark’s easy-to-use and award-winning online car buying experience, providing a frictionless way for buyers to shop for and purchase auto insurance. The two companies have a joint foundation of saving guests money to provide category-leading value. EchoPark saves guests up to.
Insurance SoftwareMarket to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : IBM, Oracle, Vertafore
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Software Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Castlelake Establishes Reinsurer to Provide Insurance Financing Solutions to Aircraft Asset Buyers
MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake , L.P. (" Castlelake "), a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-backed private credit with 17 years of experience investing in, financing and managing aviation assets, today announced the creation of a. Bermuda. -licensed reinsurance company,. Itasca Re Limited. ("Itasca Re"),...
Reinsurance Services Market Is Booming Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends : Munich Re, Fairfax, AXIS: Reinsurance Services Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2029
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Reinsurance Services Market - Global Trends, Insights to 2022-2028 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Reinsurance Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
EXL recognized as ‘Luminary’ in Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: Global Life Insurance Edition report
NEW YORK , Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it has been recognized as a “Luminary” in the Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: Global Life Insurance Edition report. Earning a luminary rating in Celent’s bi-annual evaluation of new business and underwriting solutions outside of.
European Insurers Turn to Partners as Challenges Mount
Crisis conditions since 2020 have increased demand for services to modernize technology, products and business models, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. are navigating increasingly difficult business conditions with the help of service providers that understand the industry’s many challenges and partner closely with insurers, according to a new research report published today by.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sooner Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Sooner’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Insurance Brokerage Market Set for Explosive Growth : Marsh McLennan, Willis Towers Watson, Aon, Brown & Brown Insurance
Get Insurance Brokerage Market analysis, key vendors & competitive scenario of the market prepared using market research tools such as Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Brokerage Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get...
Seeing the potential for opportunities in weaker markets
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Looking back at 2022 investors faced new headwinds including high inflation and. disrupting global markets. In the year ahead, investors will need to navigate the fallout from a historic global tightening cycle. A recession is likely in. the United States. , but higher interest rates...
Swiss Re Names Velina Peneva Group Chief Investment Officer, Effective April 1 [Real-Time Trader]
India , Jan. 16 -- Reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) announced Monday the appointment of. as Group Chief Investment Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective. April 1. . She will succeed. following his retirement after 25 years at. Swiss Re. . Peneva is currently Co-Head Client Solutions...
Soft Market Insurance Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Allstate, State Farm, American Family Insurance
By Organization Size (SMEs, Large), Coverage (Lower Insurance Premiums, Relaxed Underwriting Criteria, Increased Capacity, Others) The latest study released on the Global Soft Market Insurance Market by. AMA Research. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Soft Market Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to...
FINGERMOTION, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The terms the "Registrant", "we", "us", "our", "FingerMotion" and the "Company" consolidated subsidiaries and contractually controlled companies. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. The following management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial. condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") contains forward-looking. statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among.
Insights on the Livestock Insurance Global Market to 2031 – Surge in Number of Diseases in Livestock Animals Drives Growth
According to this report the livestock insurance market size was valued at $2.79 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Livestock insurance provides coverage against losses caused to the owner due to death of an animal, injury or other such related causes. While these policies are usually meant for standard farm animals such as horses, poultry, and cattle, they can also cover losses to exotic and aquatic animals.
