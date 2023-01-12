Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
WJHG-TV
Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
niceville.com
Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
wtvy.com
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
wdhn.com
DPD investigating rash of car break-ins
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are investigating a rash of unusual car break-ins that happened along Ross Clark Circle over the weekend. “We had broken window car break-ins over the weekend and we get very few of those,” Sgt. Tim Mullis said. One of the latest break-ins...
wtvy.com
Two arrested after Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
wdhn.com
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
wtvy.com
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Investigators with the Dothan Police Department are seeking information after multiple vehicles were broken into over the weekend along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles parked in the lots...
Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
wtvy.com
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
WCTV
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
wtvy.com
Geneva County shooting suspect in custody
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
