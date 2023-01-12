PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.

