Buffalo, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Report: Jim Harbaugh Called Broncos Before Michigan Decision

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh announced that he is returning to Michigan in 2023 instead of jumping to the NFL, Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed. Before publicizing that decision, Harbaugh reportedly made sure to take his name out of the running for the team that was most interested in him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Harbaugh called the Broncos to let them know that he will not be taking their head coaching job if offered. The Michigan head coach had a virtual interview with Denver last week.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Dejounte Murray scores 28 as Hawks hold on to beat Heat

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each scored 20-plus points for the second-straight game and the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the visiting Miami Heat 121-113 on Monday. It was the third-straight win for Atlanta, who never trailed, and broke Miami's three-game winning streak. Atlanta improved to 21-11 overall on MLK Day, including a 19-9 clip at home.
ATLANTA, GA

