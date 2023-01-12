BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is proud to join forces with the Oregon Rural Electric Cooperative Association (ORECA) and other Oregon co-ops to embark on an ambitious project to electrify a remote village in the mountains of Guatemala. In March, three volunteers from OTEC will join a team of a dozen other volunteer linemen and electrical experts from Oregon rural electric cooperatives to bring power to an area that has none, creating a foundation for the village to achieve future economic prosperity and experience an improved quality of life.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO