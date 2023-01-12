Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
OTEC and Oregon Co-Op Employees Bringing Electricity to Guatemala
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is proud to join forces with the Oregon Rural Electric Cooperative Association (ORECA) and other Oregon co-ops to embark on an ambitious project to electrify a remote village in the mountains of Guatemala. In March, three volunteers from OTEC will join a team of a dozen other volunteer linemen and electrical experts from Oregon rural electric cooperatives to bring power to an area that has none, creating a foundation for the village to achieve future economic prosperity and experience an improved quality of life.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon DEQ Laboratory Seeking Feedback SensORs Locations
OREGON – (Release from the Department of Environmental Quality) The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today launched a public survey to help its Air Quality Monitoring Team determine and prioritize 20 locations for new SensORs to measure air quality from wildfire smoke across the state. SensORs, which were first developed by DEQ’s Laboratory in 2019, are lower-cost monitors that collect timely particulate matter 2.5 data and display it over DEQ’s Air Quality Index.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Erosion forces roped off area at McNary
UMATILLA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has roped off the hillside on the south shore near McNary Lock and Dam due to hazardous conditions created by an erosion event. On January 6 at 10:30 p.m., a potable water tank overflowed causing the erosion. USACE said the area...
elkhornmediagroup.com
City launches a projects website
PENDLETON – Pendleton residents can satisfy their curiosity about projects that are underway in the Round-Up City with a new website. Public Works Director Bob Patterson says the site is the result of months of hard work. “We’ve been at this most of last year in trying to organize...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Council to consider replacing its ladder truck
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council will consider an emergency request from Fire Chief Jim Critchley for the purchase of a new platform aerial ladder truck, which is valued at more than $1.7 million dollars at today’s (Tuesday) 7 p.m. meeting. Critchley said the current truck, purchased in 2005, is the only ladder truck in the county with a bucket on the ladder. It is out of service due to the unavailability of a $19,000 replacement part.
elkhornmediagroup.com
LGGP Accepting Applications for Park and Reaction Projects from Local Governments and Agencies
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon parks and Recreation Department) The Local Government Grant Program (LGGP) is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The program helps local government agencies fund outdoor park and recreation areas and facilities and acquire property for park purposes. Approximately $6 million in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Hansell gets a plum assignment
SALEM – Oregon State Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena) is a long-serving member of the legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee, which sets the budget for the coming biennium in the 2023 session. This year, he’s been given a seat on a powerful subcommittee serving ways and means.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire at apartment complex displaces 15 people
KENNEWICK – Fifteen people were displaced Saturday afternoon by a fire at an apartment complex in Kennewick. Firefighters were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. to a two-story apartment building on the 4100 block of West Kennewick Avenue. The apartment unit where the fire originated was unoccupied and no injuries were...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Weekend DUIs keep police busy
TRI-CITIES – Law enforcement agencies kept busy over the weekend making two separate DUI arrests following injury collisions in both Kennewick and Richland. On Saturday, Kennewick police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to collision between a vehicle and parked camper trailer near West Fourth Avenue and South Union Street.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Charges are being filed in jail riot
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Accused child rapist pleads guilty
RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
Comments / 0