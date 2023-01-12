Restaurant Watch

DEC. 19

Elephant Thai Restaurant, 11676 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed employees washing their hands in the service sink (use only designated hand sinks); kitchen hand sink doesn’t have hand soap; raw chicken skewers incorrectly stored next to tofu and veggies in the make table; raw skewers incorrectly stored over bean sprouts in reach-in cooler; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored on top of cooked chicken in make table; sushi slicer machine is dirty; dishes stored on racks in the kitchen have residues or old stickers stuck on them; temperature of bean sprouts on the line is elevated; one container of curry sauce in the walk-in cooler is past its expiration date; pack of cigarettes incorrectly stored on top of take-out containers in back kitchen; cooked shrimp, summer rolls and chopped cabbage were put into the prep unit while still cooling (prep unit is not designed to cool foods); summer rolls and shrimp are piled too high in unit; boxes and bowls of food incorrectly stored on walk-in freezer floor; knives are stored in a soiled wooden block; ice scoop handle at the bar is touching the ice; take-out containers at the sushi bar are not stored inverted; contact paper on back storage rack is soiled and peeling; walk-in cooler and freezer racks are rusty; gasket in dining room reach-in freezer has a tear; cutting boards are stained and deeply scratched; several surfaces are dirty (smoothie blender, doors and handles on refrigerators, expo shelving, crevices of the sushi bar counter, cook line equipment); cold water doesn’t work properly at kitchen hand sink; walls behind equipment, including sushi station, need cleaning; observed grease buildup behind and under cook line; an odor is emitting from the dish area; floor is dirty in corners of the bar and under equipment; hood filters are greasy.

DEC. 20

PITSA, 1080 Virginia Center Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperature of rice made more than two hours prior is elevated; temperatures of arugula and roasted peppers in small prep top are elevated; no date marks found on prepared items (chicken, bulgogi, rice and house made sauces).

Dunkin’ Donuts, 4921 Nine Mile Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: no certified food protection manager on site; back hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; sugar at drink station is unlabeled; box of almond milk and milk crates are incorrectly stored on floor of walk-in cooler; ice scoop handle is touching the ice; plastic bins are stacked while still wet above three-compartment sink.

Top’s China, 68 South Airport Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink was obstructed at the start of inspection; temperatures of General Tso’s chicken, bean sprouts, noodles and raw shell eggs are elevated because they are sitting out; General Tso’s chicken made Sunday is not date marked; cleaner and detergent incorrectly stored next to uncovered oil on the prep shelf; box of cigarettes and other personal supplements incorrectly stored near food; flour in a bin in dry storage and salt, MSG and sugar on the cook line are unlabeled; egg roll wrapper incorrectly stored on floor in dry storage; bottle of sauce is uncovered/missing the cap on prep shelf; wet wiping cloth is not stored in a sanibucket; several stacks of to-go trays are not stored inverted; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty and dirty; facility couldn’t provide bleach test strips; wet mops are being stored on the floor and in dirty mop water (hang or invert to air dry).

DEC. 21

Thai Top Ten, 9986 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee garnish soups and plates with bare hands; observed tools being stored in the hand sink when inspector arrived; dish machine had 0 ppm chlorine sanitizer when tested; did not observe a time control policy or marked times for items held out of temperature (noodles, shrimp rolls and spring rolls); employees working along the cook line are wearing bracelets and rings; rice scoops incorrectly stored in water; cardboard on shelves and prep tops is soiled; inside of units need cleaning including gaskets, racks and doors; outsides of rice cookers need cleaning.

DEC. 22

Ledo Pizza & Pasta, 4925 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: temperature of marinara in walk-in cooler is elevated (improperly cooling in deep container with lid on top); observed low grouting on floors throughout facility; there is a hole in the ceiling above the mop sink in back of kitchen.

DEC. 27

Joey’s Hot Dogs, 4028-H Cox Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: employee beverages do not have lids and straws; observed buildup on can opener and inside the ice machine; popcorn maker is dirty; temperature of potato salad in lowboy unit is elevated; sanitizer spray is unlabeled; knives with dirty handles are stored in a dirty, wooden block; single-door reach-in cooler has a torn gasket; bottom of two-door reach-in cooler and gaskets are dirty; fan cover in the single-door reach-in is discolored; drain mats on the top dish rack are dirty; interior of microwave has splatters; exterior of ice machine is dusty; observed food debris inside scoop bin; observed grease buildup on surfaces of cook area equipment; hot water at the restroom hand sink has very low pressure; floor drain behind front counter is dirty; floors under equipment in this area have buildup; some floor tiles are cracked.

The Wine Whisperer, LLC, 11535 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: open canned beverage found on the dish rack; observed orange debris on the slicer; open, unused portions of deli meats are not date marked.

DEC. 28

Wendy’s, 2120 John Rolfe Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; temperature of lettuce in cold well is elevated (don’t overfill the container); some floor tiles are cracked and damaged; observed water in some of these floor tiles.

HobNob, 6010 Hermitage Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: dish machine and three-compartment sink have 0 ppm sanitizer; temperatures of pasta sauce and grits in hot holding unit are too low; temperatures of orzo, mint pesto, brussels sprouts and arugula in ice bath are elevated; observed an employee working the cook line wearing bracelets; cutting boards are heavily scratched and stained; observed buildup of grease and other grime on microwave exterior, units and along equipment on cook line; racks and gaskets in all units need cleaning.

Crimson Lights Bar & Lounge, 5114 Richmond-Henrico Turnpike – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperatures of cut tomatoes and containers of mac and cheese and potato salad in reach-in cooler are elevated; reach-in unit is not holding foods at the proper temperature; sanitizer spray bottle incorrectly stored on a shelf with food.

First Watch Restaurant, 11721 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed food residues on clean dishes; temperature of portioned sandwich meats is elevated because they are stacked high; temperature of waffle batter in the lowboy is elevated; ice scoop handles are touching ice; paper bowls are not stored inverted; observed food residues on fridge surfaces and gaskets; storage racks in dish area have buildup; top of dishwasher has a thick layer of scum; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; observed splatters and/or stains on walls throughout the kitchen; grout in back kitchen is worn and low.

Honey Baked Ham, 200 Towne Center West Boulevard – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed dark buildup and pink slime in the back of the ice machine; bottle of sanitizer spray incorrectly stored next to food in walk-in; boxes of ham incorrectly stored on walk-in cooler floor; sauce cups above the prep unit are not stored inverted; walk-in cooler fan guards are dusty.

Long John Silver’s, 2206 East Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: mixer beaters and surrounding pieces are dirty; no thermometer found in small make table with fish storage; wooden dollie inside walk-in is not smooth, cleanable or non-absorbent; grease buildup found in area between fryers; shelf under steamer is soiled; interior of small front make table with door hinges and side vents is dirty; grease barrel found on grass; remove unused equipment from the facility; several surfaces are dirty (floor under steamer, walk-in freezer floor, fan grills inside walk-in, both walk-in doors, walk-in walls and pipes under steamer shelf); floor edges in drive-thru area have buildup; facility is missing a “no smoking” sign.

