Drone crash on Netflix set causes ‘serious disfigurement’ to actor’s face
A high-profile Taiwanese actor was badly injured during a Netflix shoot recently when a camera drone collided with his face. Kai Ko suffered what his manager described as “serious disfigurement,” with his injuries requiring as many as 30 stitches close to his cheekbone, Variety reported. The accident occurred...
Marvel movies return to China after nearly 4-year break
Chinese film fans on Wednesday celebrated the return of Marvel movies to the country's cinemas after an absence of nearly four years. Chinese fans welcomed the announcement.
