CNBC
'Meme stock king' takes a stake in Alibaba — What it means for the stock
Spencer Jakab of the Wall Street Journal on Ryan Cohen's Alibaba stake. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
UAL CEO speaks after the company's top and bottom line beats
CNBC's Phil LeBeau talks with United CEO Scott Kirby about the company's Q4 results. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Options Action: Bullish bets on T
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on bullish options bets on AT&T. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to panic-sell reliable stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors not to discard their traditional, steady stocks after Tuesday's trading session. "It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness," he said, adding, "I'm urging the opposite." The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday on...
CNBC
Cramer sees bullish signs starting to emerge in the stock market, just not in the same places as before
Being negative can be terrific. Staying negative can be lethal. For, almost all of 2022 will be remembered as a year of disappointment and discouragement. Not for the bears. They were occasionally beaten back — but for the most part, they had the run of the joint. Any time you got too excited, too bullish, you got your arms ripped off by those darned bear claws, and not the kind they have at Dunkin' Donuts.
CNBC
Here are 9 ways to feel rich on a budget
What does it take to be considered rich? A net worth of around $2.2 million, according to Americans who participated in Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey. What does it take to feel rich? A few financial tools and products you can use, even if you're on a budget. From credit...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Morgan Stanley beat, Goldman Sachs miss, Estee Lauder boost
2. The Dow and S&P 500 go into Tuesday on a four-session winning streak. Markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The. is on a six-session roll. I see bullish signs emerging in the market but in different places than before. Though consolidation rekindles bears. 3. Declines...
CNBC
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023: Cramer adds this new stock to the portfolio
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share how they are handling current market conditions as the S&P Oscillator says we are in overbought territory. Jim explains why he is adding a new stock to the Charitable Trust portfolio that has been surging. He also says there are two other buying opportunities for new Club members, and trims a small amount from one holding that has been on a tear.
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation
Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
CNBC
Jim Cramer picks his favorite travel, restaurant, live entertainment and gym stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
CNBC
Stock futures fall as earnings season continues
U.S. stock futures were lower on Tuesday night. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 77 points, or 0.23%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively. Shares of United Airlines rose more than 1% in extended trading after the company beat Wall Street's...
CNBC
4 key money moves in an uncertain economy, according to financial advisors
The new year could bring more economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there are still plenty ways to shield yourself from potential headwinds, advisors say. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the ups and downs. By most measures, the new year...
CNBC
HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores on the economy: It's important to focus on areas we can control
Enrique Lores, HP Inc. CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' from Davos to discuss the market for computers and his thoughts on the economy.
CNBC
Goldman Sachs posts its worst earnings miss in a decade as revenue falls while expenses rise
Earnings: $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Goldman said quarterly profit plunged 66% from a year earlier to $1.33 billion, or $3.32 per share, about 39% below the consensus estimate. That made for the largest EPS miss since October 2011, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue...
CNBC
Shares of Roblox pop after December update shows increase in bookings
Shares of Roblox popped Tuesday after the gaming company released its December 2022 metrics report. The company said estimated bookings were between $430 million and $439 million for the month, up 17% to 20% year over year. closed up 11% on Tuesday after the gaming company released its December 2022...
CNBC
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,904.87 per ounce after hitting its highest since the end of...
CNBC
Honeywell CEO’s optimism on the economy is welcome in a sea of market worries
(HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk remains optimistic in his outlook for the global economy in 2023 and the company's prospects heading into what's expected to be an economic downturn. That's in line with the Club's belief that companies, like Honeywell, that make things for a profit stand to benefit in the year ahead.
CNBC
Mark Cuban: ‘People thought I was an idiot’ for launching the company I sold for billions
Every big idea likely has a few detractors at some point. Startups that become multibillion-dollar companies are no exception. Take Broadcast.com, the pioneering audiov streaming company that made Mark Cuban a billionaire. When Cuban and his friend Todd Wagner took over the company in 1995, it was one of the first streaming platforms in existence, paving the way for today's biggest streamers, from Netflix to Spotify.
CNBC
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
