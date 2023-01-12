Read full article on original website
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
The Vikings exited the postseason in ignominious fashion. Scenario: you are Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Your team is trailing the Giants 31–24 in the NFC wild-card game, desperately trying to mount a final drive to save a charmed season. On fourth and eighth with 1:51 to play, you drop...
Ben Johnson is staying put. The hot head coaching candidate is turning down suitors and returning to his position as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson canceled plans to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and informed the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans on Tuesday that he's staying in Detroit, per the report. He'd already interviewed for both head coaching vacancies.
