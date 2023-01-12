Kakao Entertainment Draws Nearly $1 Billion In Funding From ‘Leading Sovereign Wealth Funds,’ Sets Sights On Global Expansion

China’s government is buying shares in Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent, and other tech companies to give the CCP special rights over certain business decisions. The Chinese government is buying shares, usually a 1% holding in a vital area, in tech companies like Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent to be more deeply involved in their businesses, according to a report from the Financial Times. These shares are known as “special management shares” that enable the government to make certain decisions at these companies, enacting more significant influence over the tech sector and the content it provides to China’s people.

