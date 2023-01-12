Kakao Entertainment Draws Nearly $1 Billion In Funding From ‘Leading Sovereign Wealth Funds,’ Sets Sights On Global Expansion

Read full article on original website
Music Monetization Platform Orfium Acquires Cue Sheet Management Company Soundmouse
Music-tech platform Orfium has officially announced the acquisition of 23-year-old Soundmouse, which claims to have established “the global standard for cue sheet and music reporting.”. Malibu-headquartered Orfium revealed its buyout of London-based Soundmouse today, via a formal release that was emailed to DMN. Led by former Universal Music Group...
China’s NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
HONG KONG (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat. Blizzard said...
BOJ crafts new weapon to defend yield control policy
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday amended rules for a funds-supply market operation to make it usable as a tool for preventing long-term interest rates rising too much, in a show of resolve to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) policy for the time being.
Millions of Chinese workers on the move ahead of Friday travel peak
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Millions of urban workers were on the move across China on Wednesday ahead of the expected Friday peak of its Lunar New Year mass migration, as China's leaders looked to get its COVID-battered economy moving.
Immensity Marketing Analytics – Solving The Music Industry’s Attribution Problem With Machine Learning And Data Science
Immensity is an intelligent marketing analytics system that uses advanced statistics and machine learning to figure out which social activities or marketing campaigns are actually driving audience growth, fan engagement, consumption and revenue. The following comes from Immensity for Artists, a company DMN is proud to be partnering with. Over...
Chinese Government Buys Shares in Alibaba, Tencent, and TikTok Owner ByteDance
China’s government is buying shares in Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent, and other tech companies to give the CCP special rights over certain business decisions. The Chinese government is buying shares, usually a 1% holding in a vital area, in tech companies like Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent to be more deeply involved in their businesses, according to a report from the Financial Times. These shares are known as “special management shares” that enable the government to make certain decisions at these companies, enacting more significant influence over the tech sector and the content it provides to China’s people.
