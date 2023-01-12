Read full article on original website
Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
Democrat Josh Shapiro has taken the oath of office to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania in an inaugural ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol. Shapiro, 49, takes over in Pennsylvania on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on...
Pa. Republicans weigh in on prospects for productive relationship with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural speech was filled with hope. "Sitting behind me here today is the most well qualified and diverse set of public servants in our history. And I look forward to doing all of this work with them for you," said Shapiro. Some of those...
Bethlehem and Allentown mayors, local students in attendance as Josh Shapiro sworn in as next governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. - With Lehigh Valley leaders looking on, Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. He was sworn in Tuesday along with his Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis, the first Black Lieutenant Governor in the state's history. The cold and wet weather didn't dampen the spirits at the...
Gov. Josh Shapiro inaugurated in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, vowed brighter days ahead after taking the oath of office on a gray Tuesday afternoon at the state capitol in Harrisburg. “You, the good people of Pennsylvania, will always be my north star,” he said as he described...
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
HARRISBURG — For nearly two months, a team of advisers has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state. Their mission: reviewing state agency business and making recommendations to help guide Shapiro as...
Gov. Pillen announces education priority bills
Gov. Jim Pillen announced his education priority bills for this year's legislative session on Tuesday. Pillen, who has called the state's education funding formula "outdated and unfair" appointed a new committee in early December to study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform...
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
Hazleton Area band helped set stage for inauguration
Josh Shapiro took the oath of office as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony on Tuesday for which the Hazleton Area High School Band set the tone by playing a medley of military music and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”. Your browser...
Report: Pennsylvania 7th worst state for starting a business
(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania lawmakers have made some progress in becoming more business-friendly, the commonwealth still lags nationally. Another ranking does not flatter the status quo and shows what remains to be done to catch up to the national average. A report from WalletHub comparing states ranked...
Committee postpones debate about ending secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature
State lawmakers advanced a package of proposed rule changes Tuesday that steered clear of most controversy. The package approved by the Legislature's Rules Committee leaves out such hot-button proposals as doing away with secret ballots for electing legislative leaders and closing committee deliberations to the news media. It also leaves...
Pillen proposes $2.5 billion investment in Nebraska's public education system
Gov. Jim Pillen and several state senators announced sweeping legislation on Tuesday that would change how the state funds public education in Nebraska. The legislative package, announced at a news conference in the Governor’s Hearing Room, would provide school districts $1,500 for every student they enrolled, boost special education funding and create a special fund to make those programs sustainable into the future.
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
President approves Georgia disaster declaration
WASHINGTON — FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals...
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in...
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
Lawmaker wants voters to make it harder to pass state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to make it more difficult for voters to pass state questions. Senate Joint Resolution 5, filed by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow state questions to be on ballots in only odd numbered years.
Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent
Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.
Tower Heath joins healthcare systems across the tri-state area to protect children from gun violence
WEST READING, Pa. - In an effort to protect children from gun violence, healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined together in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign. The campaign, “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask,” focuses on providing caregivers, parents and community members with the tools...
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
