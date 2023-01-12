ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Poll: Israelis remain proud of identity, youth identify more as right-wing

Israelis’ national pride remained stable in 2022, and a higher percentage of young Israelis identified as right-wing, according to the 2022 Israeli Democracy Index, whose findings were released by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Sunday. “Pride in being Israeli has remained stable among the Jewish public over the...
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Imam of Peace’ calls on Arabs, Muslims to embrace Israel

Born in Tunisia in 1972, Hassen Chalghoumi received his undergraduate degree from a university in Damascus before studying theology in Pakistan. The father of five children, he arrived in 1996 in France, where he became the imam of the Drancy mosque in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. He has served as president of the Conference of Imams in France for almost 20 years, during which time he developed close ties to the Jewish community.
Cleveland Jewish News

2022 immigration leads to decline in Israel’s Jewish majority

A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli FM: World should focus on stopping Palestinian support for terrorism

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday said countries should focus their energies on stopping rampant incitement by the Palestinian Authority that manifests in terrorism. The comment comes after more than 90 countries signed a letter, published on Monday, demanding the “immediate” reversal of Israel’s punitive measures against the P.A....
Cleveland Jewish News

The New Jews in America and the Old Oligarchy in Israel

There’s a new sort of Jew emerging in America. He isn’t progressive. He isn’t conservative. He’s just a Jew, and he’s got no interest in explaining his existence as a Jew to antisemites of any variety. Writer Karol Markowicz describes the phenomenon in “The New Jew: The Beginning of a Jewish Political Realignment in Real Clear Books.” She joins Caroline Glick on the “Caroline Glick Show” this week to discuss the rise of proud, free, Zionist Jews in America, and the challenges they face—and pose for the overwhelmingly liberal and increasingly woke Jewish establishment in America.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Hanegbi: Netanyahu will order attack on Iran if world turns its back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Cleveland Jewish News

Smotrich: Israel’s democracy will be strengthened by legal reforms

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has defended the government’s proposed legal reform, saying that contrary to the claims of the plan’s opponents, they would strengthen the country’s democracy, not weaken it. In remarks delivered before the 15th annual Im Tirtzu Conference, held at the Museum of the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu predicts massive increase in Western Aliyah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told cabinet ministers that Israel will experience a massive increase in Aliyah (immigration) from Western countries, including the U.S. Netanyahu said that Israel’s future entry into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, combined with Israel’s strengthening economy, will attract more Jewish American immigrants. “Israel’s...
Cleveland Jewish News

Holocaust objects to be displayed at German parliament

An exhibition of Holocaust-era items from the collections of Yad Vashem whose stories are intertwined with Jews from Germany will open in the Bundestag next week, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Jerusalem-based Holocaust remembrance center announced Tuesday. The exhibition, titled “Sixteen Objects,” will be inaugurated on Jan. 24...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel to allocate $5.8 million to boost Hebrew learning for new immigrants

Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry will allocate 20 million shekels ($5.8 million) as part of an emergency budget to boost Hebrew learning for new immigrants. The funds will be allocated to private language-learning schools, which are not normally subsidized by the state, to help tackle the dire shortage of Hebrew teachers.
Cleveland Jewish News

80,000 Israelis take to the streets in protest against judicial reform plan

An estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Israelis took to the streets on Saturday evening for demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem against the proposed legal reforms of the Netanyahu-led government. “We came out to protest against the attempt to turn Israel into a dictatorship. We will come next week, in...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s 2023 Eurovision song entry: ‘Unicorn’

Israel’s entry for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is called “Unicorn” and will be released in full next month, the Kan public broadcaster announced on Tuesday. The song will be performed at this year’s contest in Liverpool in May by Noa Kirel. “With all of Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel has been an LGBTQ haven in the Middle East. Its new government could change that.

(JTA) — The minister holding the country’s purse strings calls himself a “proud homophobe.” Another minister says Pride parades are “vulgar,” while a deputy minister who wants to cancel them was just given power over some aspects of what schoolchildren are taught. And then there are the lawmakers who want doctors to be able to decline medical care to LGBTQ people.
Cleveland Jewish News

Polish parliament delegation visits Israel ‘to reinstate warm diplomatic ties’

A parliamentary delegation from Poland arrived in Israel this week with the goal of restoring “warm diplomatic ties” between the countries. The visit is the first of its kind in the past four years. The 13-member delegation, all of whom are members of Poland’s Polish-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, PA meeting to discuss Israeli government

Jordanian King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited Cairo on Tuesday for a meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is expected to dominate the agenda, The National, based in the United Arab Emirates, reported. The three men last met in June in Cairo. According to...

Comments / 0

