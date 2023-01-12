ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

WOWK 13 News

Greenup County Schools in Kentucky hires new resource officer

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County School District has a new School Resource Officer. According to school district officials, Philip Kearns was named Greenup County Schools Chief of Police. Officials say Kearns started his new position this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. While he will be stationed at Greenup County High School, officials […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New details emerge involving Breathitt County murder case

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In December, one Breathitt County couple tied the knot; But on Sunday, the husband was arrested on murder charges in relation to the death of his new wife. On Saturday morning, 62-year-old Berry Johnson of Breathitt County called police saying that his wife, 39-year-old Tammy...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Victim’s name released in deadly house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County following a traffic stop. It happened early Monday morning off Muddy Gap Road. Deputies stopped a car with two people inside. During their investigation, police found one of those suspects, David Collins, 47, of Manchester, had a warrant out for his arrest. When they searched him, deputies found meth, marijuana and other paraphernalia. They also found other drugs in the car near where Collins had been sitting.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023

JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wklw.com

Floyd County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Floyd County man was arrested on drug charges late last week. Prestonsburg Police say 36-year-old Christopher B Case of McDowell has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl after a quantity of fentanyl was located after an investigation. They say 38-year-old Kimberly Conner of...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Police search for wanted woman

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
GRAYSON, KY
wymt.com

Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he shot and killed his wife. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT that Berry Johnson shot Tammy Thorpe Saturday morning. Officials added Johnson “staged” the scene and reported the incident as a suicide....
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 1/11/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center.  Ricky Wood, 66, of Oakhill WV, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Driver killed after crashing into tree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WKYT 27

Housing issues slow down flood recovery process

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
wymt.com

Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Fire in Harlan County brings out two departments

From WRIL - At approximately 10:45am, Saturday, January 14, 2023, fire units from the Harlan County area responded to a reported structure fire in the Putney Community on highway 119. Responding were the Putney and Sunshine Fire Departments. We are told no one was at home at time of fire...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

