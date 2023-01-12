Etta James, Ray Charles and John Lee Hooker all played in Russell City, a once thriving blues town located in Hayward. The town was home to Black and Latino residents who couldn’t find a residence elsewhere due to redlining and other racist housing policies. The city of Hayward used eminent domain to take the land and by 1966, the town had been annexed and replaced by an industrial park that is still there. In 2021 the Hayward city council voted unanimously to issue a formal apology to the residents who were pushed out.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO