Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Knee-High Boots for Shopping Spree in Saudi Arabia
Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, posed for a picture while shopping for her two daughters, Alana Aveiro and Bella Esmeralda, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The model moved to the Middle East country last week following Ronaldo’s unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr club. Posing inside a toy store, the “I Am Georgina” star wore a black fitted turtleneck top and layered it with a navy blazer that featured oversized gold buttons cascading down both sides of the jacket. She paired the top with light blue skinny jeans which she fastened with a white belt with...
Barcelona 'humiliation' talk disrespectful to Real Madrid - Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti denied that Real Madrid's 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final was a "sporting humiliation" on Sunday.
UK billionaire Ratcliffe officially in the running to buy Manchester United
London, Jan 17, 2023 (AFP) - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy Manchester United on Tuesday. United's owners, the Glazer family, said they were willing to listen to offers for the Premier League club in November, and Ratcliffe is keen to strike a deal.
Chelsea unveil Mudryk after finalizing deal worth up to €100M
Mykhailo Mudryk is Chelsea's latest answer to help solve attacking woes that have plagued the Blues this season. The 22-year-old winger was unveiled by Chelsea after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk and signing an eight-and-a-half year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2031, the Premier League club announced Sunday.
Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream
Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
