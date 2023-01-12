ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetown Medieval Faire kicks off

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire kicked off its first of three straight weekends on Saturday. The Faire will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, followed by 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
OCALA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Ocala, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Vanguard High School - Ocala soccer team will have a game with Trinity Catholic High School on January 16, 2023, 15:00:00.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Annual Mardi Gras festivities kick off in Leesburg

The Leesburg Partnership has brought the feeling of Mardi Gras a little closer to home for over 20 years. The celebration is a fundraising opportunity for small businesses and groups in Leesburg. Leesburg Partnership began the Mardi Gras festivities Thursday evening with a kickoff party at the Venetian Center. Joanie...
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Lady Lake, Ocala Mission BBQs serve homeless veterans

One of Mission BBQ’s primary goals is serving those who serve the country. The restaurant chain even has its own annual Day of Service where staff members serve veterans and others. “It’s just about giving back to them,” said Dani Hon, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ in Lady...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
LADY LAKE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Visitors brave chills for thrills at Manatee Festival

The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. There will be live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat and kayak tours in Kings Bay, children’s activities, food and vendors. Entry is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are free. The event takes place at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, stretching up through the shops and restaurants of Heritage Village and surrounding areas, down to the waterside area along Kings Bay. Free parking is available at the former Crystal River Mall at 1801 NW U.S. 19 (approximately one mile north of the event) with free shuttle buses to the event. There is very limited street and handicap parking available in the downtown area. For more information, visit www.gomanateefest.com.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala View Of SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch

Here’s a shot of Sunday evening’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch taken in Ocala. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL

