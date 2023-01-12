Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Is Florida getting another Buc-ee’s location?
Exciting news! The popular travel center and gas station that originated in Texas, may be getting a third location in the Sunshine State.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetown Medieval Faire kicks off
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire kicked off its first of three straight weekends on Saturday. The Faire will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, followed by 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida RB Nay'Quan Wright announces in-state transfer destination
Nay’Quan Wright is staying in the Sunshine State. The former Florida running back will continue his career at USF after 4 seasons with the Gators. The Bulls announced Wright as a transfer signee for Alex Golesh’s program. Wright, a former 4-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High...
ocala-news.com
‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
Ocala, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
Villages Daily Sun
Annual Mardi Gras festivities kick off in Leesburg
The Leesburg Partnership has brought the feeling of Mardi Gras a little closer to home for over 20 years. The celebration is a fundraising opportunity for small businesses and groups in Leesburg. Leesburg Partnership began the Mardi Gras festivities Thursday evening with a kickoff party at the Venetian Center. Joanie...
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake, Ocala Mission BBQs serve homeless veterans
One of Mission BBQ’s primary goals is serving those who serve the country. The restaurant chain even has its own annual Day of Service where staff members serve veterans and others. “It’s just about giving back to them,” said Dani Hon, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ in Lady...
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
Citrus County Chronicle
Visitors brave chills for thrills at Manatee Festival
The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. There will be live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat and kayak tours in Kings Bay, children’s activities, food and vendors. Entry is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are free. The event takes place at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, stretching up through the shops and restaurants of Heritage Village and surrounding areas, down to the waterside area along Kings Bay. Free parking is available at the former Crystal River Mall at 1801 NW U.S. 19 (approximately one mile north of the event) with free shuttle buses to the event. There is very limited street and handicap parking available in the downtown area. For more information, visit www.gomanateefest.com.
Monday forecast: Chilly start with frost advisories over most of the area
ORLANDO, Fla. — Look for frost advisories over much of Central Florida Monday morning with a freeze warning for parts of Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler Counties. Meteorologist Rusty Mc Cranie said temperatures should start to increase as we move later into the morning with a daytime high around 69.
ocala-news.com
Ocala View Of SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch
Here’s a shot of Sunday evening’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch taken in Ocala. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
