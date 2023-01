Chicago Bulls (20-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls in Paris. The Pistons have gone 4-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit is 5-19 in games decided by at least 10 points. The...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO