(Adds details and note on issues with data for Germany, Italy) PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 17.67 million tonnes by Jan. 15, up 6% from 16.63 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 7.50 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania and Germany with 2.01 million each, Latvia with 1.62 million and Lithuania with 1.44 million. The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Jan. 15 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Morocco 2,515,275 14.2% 600,266 3.6% Algeria 2,220,201 12.6% 2,666,005 16.0% Egypt 1,628,206 9.2% 1,515,000 9.1% Nigeria 1,380,774 7.8% 1,238,831 7.5% Saudi Arabia 982,270 5.6% 519,932 3.1% EU maize imports were at 15.66 million tonnes, 88% above a year earlier of 8.31 million. A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize import flows into the EU. Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 5.77 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.72 million, Portugal with 1.27 million, Poland with 1.26 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed. The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Ukraine 7,274,496 46.4% 3,730,582 44.9% Brazil 7,141,416 45.6% 3,169,109 38.1% Canada 439,603 2.8% 509,854 6.1% Serbia 341,307 2.2% 492,908 5.9% Russia 93,514 0.6% 125,222 1.5% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.06 million tonnes, down 39% against 5.05 million a year ago. Traders, though, expect barley exports to pick up after large sales of French barley to China for loading from January. The Commission added that it was still experiencing issues in compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy. Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until November, it said in a note. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle and Sharon Singleton)

16 HOURS AGO