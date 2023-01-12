Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022
March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures sag on long liquidation, rising grains
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, on spillover weakness from feeder cattle futures and long liquidation as market players responded to a hefty net long position held by commodity funds, analysts said. CME February live cattle settled down 0.725 cent at 157.0...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on record Brazil crop expectations, China growth worries
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping for the first time in four sessions, as expectations of an all-time high Brazilian crop and concerns over economic growth in top consumer China weighed on the market. Wheat fell, while corn slid from a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soy turn up on U.S. export data, rallying from early declines
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn and soybean futures rallied on Tuesday after a U.S. holiday weekend as signs of export demand and follow-through support from last week's bullish U.S. government supply/demand reports overshadowed early pressure from wetter South American weather forecasts, traders said. Wheat...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on China demand concerns, supply hopes
Soy falls after 2-week high on Friday; corn, wheat ease too. Argentina rain chances, big Brazil crop outlook also curb prices. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday to break a three-session rally...
Agriculture Online
Weather hits quality of Ukraine's corn crop - agriculture minister
KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The quality of Ukraine's corn crop has been hit by poor weather conditions, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said on Monday. "It is much worse this year, because... we have entered into a lengthy, stretched winter harvest, which is rather difficult," Solskyi told a news conference. "There are large swings in temperature, which... is firstly difficult for farmers to work in, secondly it harms quality."
Agriculture Online
Mexico announces temporary 50% tariff on white corn exports
MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Monday a temporary 50% tax on white corn exports, arguing it is necessary for the grain to remain in the country to guarantee supply and price stability. "The supply and production of white corn in our country are important...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports rise 6% to 17.67 mln tonnes on year
(Adds details and note on issues with data for Germany, Italy) PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 17.67 million tonnes by Jan. 15, up 6% from 16.63 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 7.50 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania and Germany with 2.01 million each, Latvia with 1.62 million and Lithuania with 1.44 million. The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Jan. 15 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Morocco 2,515,275 14.2% 600,266 3.6% Algeria 2,220,201 12.6% 2,666,005 16.0% Egypt 1,628,206 9.2% 1,515,000 9.1% Nigeria 1,380,774 7.8% 1,238,831 7.5% Saudi Arabia 982,270 5.6% 519,932 3.1% EU maize imports were at 15.66 million tonnes, 88% above a year earlier of 8.31 million. A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize import flows into the EU. Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 5.77 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.72 million, Portugal with 1.27 million, Poland with 1.26 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed. The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Ukraine 7,274,496 46.4% 3,730,582 44.9% Brazil 7,141,416 45.6% 3,169,109 38.1% Canada 439,603 2.8% 509,854 6.1% Serbia 341,307 2.2% 492,908 5.9% Russia 93,514 0.6% 125,222 1.5% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.06 million tonnes, down 39% against 5.05 million a year ago. Traders, though, expect barley exports to pick up after large sales of French barley to China for loading from January. The Commission added that it was still experiencing issues in compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy. Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until November, it said in a note. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle and Sharon Singleton)
Agriculture Online
Brazil's CTC expects more genetically modified sugarcane use after China approval
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Centro de Tecnologia Canavieira (CTC) expects its home country to accelerate the adoption of its genetically modified (GM) sugarcane after China approved imports of two varieties, CTC told Reuters on Tuesday. The varieties, CTC20Bt and CTC9001Bt, are resistant to stem-boring insects, a pest...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices down slightly on high global supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices in mid-January are down slightly amid increased competition from other exporters and high supply volumes, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, fell $1 last week to $305 per tonne for delivery in the first half of February, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russian weekly exports dropped to 760,000 tonnes of grain from 970,000 a week earlier, SovEcon said, citing port data. Of that, total wheat exports were 670,000 tonnes, down from 860,000 tonnes. SovEcon estimated Russia's grain exports would stand at 4.1 million tonnes in January, including 3.7 million tonnes of wheat. Analysts also said a cold snap across southern Russia would have only a "limited impact" on winter wheat, despite previous fears that low temperatures could lead to lost crops. With temperatures five to seven degrees below normal this week, SovEcon said it could expect some dead crops in parts of the Russian Volga, but the "cold snap probably didn't last long enough to have a big impact". Temperatures are rising once again now, they noted. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,450 rbls/t +100 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,000 rbls/t +375 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,000 rbls/t + 900 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,200 rbls/t +600 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $745.06/t +$20.01 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 68.64 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Jake Cordell; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
China 2022 pork output up 4.6% to 55.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China produced 55.41 million tonnes of pork in 2022, up 4.6% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday. China's pig herd increased by 0.7% to 452.56 million head, the National Bureau of Statistics said. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill) © Copyright...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China's 2022 pork output highest in eight years
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output increased 4.6% in 2022 from 2021 to reach its highest level since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding some expectations for a smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since 56.71...
Agriculture Online
Brazil summer grain crop to outgrow storage capacity for first time in 20 years
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 summer grain production will outgrow total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years amid expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply and statistics agency. Brazil will harvest a combined...
Agriculture Online
Britain's wheat imports behind last season's pace
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in November and are running well behind last year's pace, customs data showed on Tuesday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 67,899 tonnes, down from 128,202 tonnes in October. Canada was the largest supplier in November, shipping 26,336 tonnes. Cumulative imports...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation
CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's government will start selling discounted bread to people not enrolled in its bread subsidy programme as it battles accelerating inflation, the supply minister said on Monday. People will be able to buy 90g loaves at cost price using pre-paid cards, Ali Moselhy said, adding...
China's NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
HONG KONG — (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, January 16, 2023
Grain and soybean trading is closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Trading will resume with the overnight session this evening. 2. Investors Curb Net-Long Positions in Corn and Beans. Money managers cut their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn and beans last...
Agriculture Online
Putin: Russia must maintain food reserves, not export everything
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia needed to maintain stable food reserves, if necessary by restricting some exports, but did not provide specific details. It was not clear whether Putin was suggesting that Russia, which has cut supplies of gas to some of...
BOJ crafts new weapon to defend yield control policy
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday amended rules for a funds-supply market operation to make it usable as a tool for preventing long-term interest rates rising too much, in a show of resolve to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) policy for the time being.
Comments / 0