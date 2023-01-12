Read full article on original website
Russia's 2022 grain crop at 153.8 mln t, wheat at 104.43 mln t - Ifax
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's 2022 grain crop reached 153.8 million tonnes, including 104.43 of wheat, Interfax reported, citing the state statistics agency Rosstat. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Mexico announces temporary 50% tariff on white corn exports
MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Monday a temporary 50% tax on white corn exports, arguing it is necessary for the grain to remain in the country to guarantee supply and price stability. "The supply and production of white corn in our country are important...
UPDATE 1-China 2022 pork output at highest in eight years
(Adds milestone, details) Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's 2022 pork output increased by 4.6% on the year before to reach the highest level since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding expectations of smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the...
Brazil's CTC expects more genetically modified sugarcane use after China approval
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Centro de Tecnologia Canavieira (CTC) expects its home country to accelerate the adoption of its genetically modified (GM) sugarcane after China approved imports of two varieties, CTC told Reuters on Tuesday. The varieties, CTC20Bt and CTC9001Bt, are resistant to stem-boring insects, a pest...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on China demand concerns, supply hopes
Soy falls after 2-week high on Friday; corn, wheat ease too. Argentina rain chances, big Brazil crop outlook also curb prices. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday to break a three-session rally...
Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022
March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on record Brazil crop expectations, China growth worries
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping for the first time in four sessions, as expectations of an all-time high Brazilian crop and concerns over economic growth in top consumer China weighed on the market. Wheat fell, while corn slid from a...
Russian wheat prices down slightly on high global supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices in mid-January are down slightly amid increased competition from other exporters and high supply volumes, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, fell $1 last week to $305 per tonne for delivery in the first half of February, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russian weekly exports dropped to 760,000 tonnes of grain from 970,000 a week earlier, SovEcon said, citing port data. Of that, total wheat exports were 670,000 tonnes, down from 860,000 tonnes. SovEcon estimated Russia's grain exports would stand at 4.1 million tonnes in January, including 3.7 million tonnes of wheat. Analysts also said a cold snap across southern Russia would have only a "limited impact" on winter wheat, despite previous fears that low temperatures could lead to lost crops. With temperatures five to seven degrees below normal this week, SovEcon said it could expect some dead crops in parts of the Russian Volga, but the "cold snap probably didn't last long enough to have a big impact". Temperatures are rising once again now, they noted. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,450 rbls/t +100 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,000 rbls/t +375 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,000 rbls/t + 900 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,200 rbls/t +600 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $745.06/t +$20.01 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 68.64 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Jake Cordell; editing by Jason Neely)
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports rise 6% to 17.67 mln tonnes on year
(Adds details and note on issues with data for Germany, Italy) PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 17.67 million tonnes by Jan. 15, up 6% from 16.63 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 7.50 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania and Germany with 2.01 million each, Latvia with 1.62 million and Lithuania with 1.44 million. The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Jan. 15 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Morocco 2,515,275 14.2% 600,266 3.6% Algeria 2,220,201 12.6% 2,666,005 16.0% Egypt 1,628,206 9.2% 1,515,000 9.1% Nigeria 1,380,774 7.8% 1,238,831 7.5% Saudi Arabia 982,270 5.6% 519,932 3.1% EU maize imports were at 15.66 million tonnes, 88% above a year earlier of 8.31 million. A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize import flows into the EU. Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 5.77 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.72 million, Portugal with 1.27 million, Poland with 1.26 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed. The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Ukraine 7,274,496 46.4% 3,730,582 44.9% Brazil 7,141,416 45.6% 3,169,109 38.1% Canada 439,603 2.8% 509,854 6.1% Serbia 341,307 2.2% 492,908 5.9% Russia 93,514 0.6% 125,222 1.5% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.06 million tonnes, down 39% against 5.05 million a year ago. Traders, though, expect barley exports to pick up after large sales of French barley to China for loading from January. The Commission added that it was still experiencing issues in compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy. Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until November, it said in a note. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle and Sharon Singleton)
GRAINS-Corn, soy turn up on U.S. export data, rallying from early declines
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn and soybean futures rallied on Tuesday after a U.S. holiday weekend as signs of export demand and follow-through support from last week's bullish U.S. government supply/demand reports overshadowed early pressure from wetter South American weather forecasts, traders said. Wheat...
Brazil summer grain crop to outgrow storage capacity for first time in 20 years
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 summer grain production will outgrow total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years amid expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply and statistics agency. Brazil will harvest a combined...
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 10-14 cents, soy down 9-11 cents, corn down 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 14 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower on dim U.S....
Saudi Arabia's SAGO grains buyer to become General Food Security Authority
DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO will become the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), state news agency SPA said on Tuesday, citing a cabinet decision. The change to the Saudi Grains Organization, agreed in a cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, will "unite...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures sag on long liquidation, rising grains
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, on spillover weakness from feeder cattle futures and long liquidation as market players responded to a hefty net long position held by commodity funds, analysts said. CME February live cattle settled down 0.725 cent at 157.0...
Davos 2023:WTO's Ngozi warns on green 'subsidization race'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warned world powers not to engage in a "subsidization race" on Tuesday as countries seek to generate investments in their green energy transitions. At a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion in Davos on the Biden administration's...
German minister to propose withdrawal from use of crop-based biofuels
HAMBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German environment minister Steffi Lemke said on Tuesday she would soon send proposals to the cabinet for the country to withdraw from the use of crop-based biofuels to achieve reductions in greenhouse gases. “Biofuels stand for land consumption and loss of biological diversity,” Lemke said...
UPDATE 1-EU concerns on green subsidy law are top U.S. priority -U.S. trade chief
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United States has placed the highest priority on addressing European Union fears that the U.S. green subsidies law will lure clean tech businesses to United States at Europe's expense, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday. The United States and the European Union...
