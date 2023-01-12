Read full article on original website
Related
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
7 Skills For Surviving Life In Illinois
Illinois can be a tricky state to live in for numerous reasons. The Land of Lincoln is no walk in the park, even though there are thousands. Weather forecast critiquing, driving, and brain power are just a few of the skills needed to survive in Illinois. Political Signs, Political Signs...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth in a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that net general fund revenues for...
STOP THIEF! Does Minnesota Have More Shoplifters Than Iowa & South Dakota?
Would you believe that Minnesota has more shoplifters than the surrounding states of South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska combined?. However, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to Texas. Yes, I know the saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas!" The Lone Star state really has a problem. In a research report, Texas had 452,357 reported cases.
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
2200+ Drivers Arrested in Minnesota Crackdown on Drunk Driving
A recent crackdown on drunk driving in Minnesota led to more than 2200 DWI arrests. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says State Troopers, Sheriff's Deputies, and Police Officers made a total of 2228 DWI arrests during the holiday enforcement campaign between November 23 and New Year's Eve. The total was more than 200 higher than the count from the holiday crackdown conducted at the end of 2021.
Our Top-Ten Favorite Things About Winter in Minnesota
Now that we're halfway through January, we thought it would be a good time to take a peek at the things we like best about winter in Minnesota. Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do
Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Iowa
I was perusing social media the other day when I came across a story about an actor and in that story, they mention that he's from Iowa. I was totally shocked, I had no idea this famous actor was from Iowa! So I wanted to do more digging and see which other celebrities are from Iowa.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0