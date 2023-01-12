ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
7 Skills For Surviving Life In Illinois

Illinois can be a tricky state to live in for numerous reasons. The Land of Lincoln is no walk in the park, even though there are thousands. Weather forecast critiquing, driving, and brain power are just a few of the skills needed to survive in Illinois. Political Signs, Political Signs...
ILLINOIS STATE
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
2200+ Drivers Arrested in Minnesota Crackdown on Drunk Driving

A recent crackdown on drunk driving in Minnesota led to more than 2200 DWI arrests. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says State Troopers, Sheriff's Deputies, and Police Officers made a total of 2228 DWI arrests during the holiday enforcement campaign between November 23 and New Year's Eve. The total was more than 200 higher than the count from the holiday crackdown conducted at the end of 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do

Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
MINNESOTA STATE
26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Iowa

I was perusing social media the other day when I came across a story about an actor and in that story, they mention that he's from Iowa. I was totally shocked, I had no idea this famous actor was from Iowa! So I wanted to do more digging and see which other celebrities are from Iowa.
IOWA STATE
