How Canadian Entrepreneur, Wayne Liang, is Multiplying His Success Through the Middle Eastern Markets

Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
‘Bloody hard work’: baker Warburtons battles soaring food inflation
On a north London industrial estate, the smell of freshly baked bread cuts through the cold January air outside Warburtons’ bakery. More than 2m loaves are made here each day, from production line to supermarket shelf by 8am each morning, in a process where costs have soared at every stage.
disruptmagazine.com
Unlock Your Business Potential with Prab Mangat’s Strategies on Business Success
Prab Mangat is an online entrepreneur who works with hundreds of clients from all across the world with his e- learning empire. Til date, dozens of CEO’s have seeked his advice on topics such as inside sales, direct response marketing and business strategy. He has helped numerous companies and startups achieve 7 figure run rates with his consulting.
disruptmagazine.com
Haluk Tekinsen: The CEO of Livingsocial Luxury Travels Shares His Story
Haluk Tekinsen is a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Livingsocial Luxury Travels. His journey to success has been an inspiring one, and he is now eager to share his story with the world. Tekinsen founded his travel agency in 2010, and in just ten short years it has grown into one of the leading luxury travel companies in the industry. His unique approach to customer service and his dedication to creating memorable experiences for his clients have been instrumental in the company’s success. Tekinsen has a passion for travel and a knack for creating beautiful experiences for his customers. He is committed to providing the best possible service and creating a luxury experience for every client. Through his success and dedication to excellence, Tekinsen has become a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs around the world. He is now ready to share his story, and his inspiring tale of success is sure to leave a lasting impression on everyone who hears it.
Comments / 0