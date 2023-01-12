Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Allrecipes.com
Should You Be Shopping at Restaurant Depot?
These days everyone's trying to save money on groceries. From shopping the circulars to clipping coupons, there are certainly ways to save at the grocery store, but they can only go so far. That's why it's easy to see the appeal of wholesale stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's. You can save a lot of money buying in bulk, but with the caveat that you have to purchase a membership to these stores in order to gain access to these deals.
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently Closed
The location was the first to be announced this year as shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SFGate.com.
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel sulphate supply deal with Terrafame
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Finnish company Terrafame announced on Wednesday that they had struck a deal whereby Terrafame will supply Stellantis with nickel sulphate over a five-year period, starting from 2025 onwards.
Comments / 0