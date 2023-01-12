ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlR9c_0kCdwt1r00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County.

Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case

The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and lasted until 2:18 p.m. with a high impact on traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzQ2T_0kCdwt1r00

Traffic cam footage and maps currently show a heavy amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

