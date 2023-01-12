Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County.

The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and lasted until 2:18 p.m. with a high impact on traffic.

Traffic cam footage and maps currently show a heavy amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.