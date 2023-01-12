ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
WGAU

US-China officials to meet on economy, aim to ease tension

ZURICH — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits down with her Chinese counterpart Wednesday in the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed to look for ways to improve relations that have grown increasingly strained in recent years. Yellen's first face-to-face meeting with...
anash.org

Rabbi Uziyohu (Uzi) Brown, AH

Rabbi Uziyohu (Uzi) Brown, a renowned Lubavitcher sofer in Manchester, UK passed away Monday night, 24 Teves, 5783. Rabbi Uziyohu (Uzi) Brown, a renowned Lubavitcher sofer in Manchester, UK passed away Monday night, 24 Teves, 5783. Rabbi Brown was an accomplished sofer in Manchester, UK serving the Chabad community and...
anash.org

Shliach Shares Assassination Attempt Miracle with the Kremlin

Rabbi Ovadya Isakov who survived an assassination attempt near his home in Dagestan shared the details of his miraculous recovery with Kremlin representatives during a recent meeting. A special meeting was held in the spacious offices of a government building in the center of Pytigorsk city. Yuri Chaika, the Kremlin’s...

