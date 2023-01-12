Read full article on original website
The Last of Us Scares Up Huge Premiere Numbers for HBO
HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us is officially a hit. The series premiered on Sunday, and the drama scared up huge numbers. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1 secured 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms. The strong numbers make the new drama the second-best...
Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 11
On NCIS Season 20 Episode 11, the agent was the victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign. Meanwhile, Knight and Jimmy faced hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightened. Elsewhere, Torres had a mission that took him far away from his colleagues. Use...
East New York Season 1 Episode 11 Review: By the Book
Nobody ever said reforming the 7-4 would be easy. Suarez has often toed the line, making political decisions and convincing Regina to back off when necessary so that she could continue working on her new vision for the precinct. But did he go too far on East New York Season...
SyFy Renews Chucky & Reginald The Vampire
SyFy had some excellent news for fans of Chucky and Reginald the Vampire on Sunday. The cable network renewed Chucky for Season 3 and Reginald the Vampire for Season 2. We have to admit, we were a bit worried about the future of both shows, especially given that Chucky was previously picked up for its second as the freshman season was airing.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions
The promotional train for Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC is in full swing. The official trailer for its first season on NBC dropped on Sunday, and it looks like a treat for longtime fans. After the steamy promo released earlier this month, the new trailer shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez)...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Surrender to Begin Prison Sentences
Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have officially kicked off their prison sentences. TMZ reported Tuesday that the reality TV stars turned themselves in for lockup. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, where he's been sentenced to 12 years behind bars. Meanwhile, Julie reported to a different...
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Will the Kents Survive Another Crisis?
The Kents are ready for the next chapter after the shocking conclusion of Superman & Lois Season 2. The CW dropped the official trailer for Superman & Lois Season 3, premiering March 14 at 8/7c. Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 1 marks our first look at the new Jonathan,...
Fear the Walking Dead Was Destined To Be a Hit, but What Went Wrong?
The best way to describe Fear the Walking Dead is a rollercoaster. What started as a compelling look into how the world fell became a tedious affair, and we're surprised it's even getting an eighth and final season to tie up loose ends. The series was destined for success on...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 Spoilers: Will Erin Make a Deal?
If you were worried the writers forgot Erin's running for DA, don't be. The DA's race is heating up. For the second week in a row, Erin'll have to face a difficult choice while getting more deeply involved in politics. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 spoilers suggest Erin may...
Night Court Series Premiere Review: Of Sunny Stones and Springy Snakes
The past is a tricky thing to unlock effectively, and Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 swings that door wide open, transporting us back to the familiar setting of the Manhattan Municipal Courthouse with gleeful abandon. Sure, the judge is new to the job, and the clerk, bailiff, and prosecutor...
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Chapter Eleven
This thrilling story felt concluded, and making a second season could have been a selfish attempt at milking the success the freshman season enjoyed. Your Honor Season 2 Episode 1 proves that there's more to be said, and the second season might have been a good decision. After his son's...
Law & Order: SVU Stars Shut Down Reports of Feud
Law & Order: SVU stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni took to social media this week to shut down reports that the two actors are feuding. Ice-T revealed that he was sent an email from The National Enquirer that the tabloid was running a story about an alleged feud between the pair ever since Meloni returned to the Law & Order universe.
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11 Review: Best Seller
The problem with the burgeoning cast of a long-running series is that there's never enough screen time for everybody. Thankfully, that wasn't the case on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11, which made for an engaging change of pace. Kilbride had assigned Sam, Callen, and Deeks to a joint...
